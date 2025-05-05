All Bucharest Stock Indexes Drop After Presidential Election

The stock market started the day down 2%. All stock market indices had been down since the start of Monday’s session, a day after the first round of the presidential election, in which George Simion won with 41% and entered the second round with Nicușor Dan (21%).

These declines were maintained one hour after the opening. The representative BET index was, one hour after the opening, at -1.7%, the composite BET-XT index at -1.7%, the energy index BET-NG at -1.5%. All 20 most traded stocks were in the red one hour after the opening, with the biggest declines recorded by Electrica (3.8%), Fondul Proprietatea (3.4%), Medlife (3.2%) and Digi Communications (3%).

While the Bucharest stock exchange is in the red, markets in the region are in the red. “We consider the market implications (of George Simion’s victory) to be generally negative,” says an Erste Bank report sent to investors on Monday.

“George Simion, a far-right candidate, obtained approximately 41% of the votes, while independent Nicușor Dan won 21% of the votes. The two candidates will meet on Sunday, May 18, in the second round. Simion presents himself as a supporter of US President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement. He should be considered the favorite in the second round. His victory in the first round of the presidential elections comes after Romania annulled them in December 2024 based on allegations of illegal electoral campaigning and potential Russian interference when the far-right candidate Georgescu won the first round. In addition, the mayor of the center of Bucharest, Dan, overtook Antonescu, who was the candidate of Romania’s governing coalition. We consider that the implications for the market are generally negative,” the document states.