Bonds of Romanian famous dairy processor start trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange

Agroserv Mariuta, the company that operates under the dairy brand Laptaria cu Caimac, took the first step on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on December 8th, where the company’s first bond issue was listed. The bonds were listed on BVB’s Multilateral Trading System (SMT) and are traded with the MILK25E ticker.

“We are glad that the entrepreneurs who created the Laptaria cu caimac story chose the capital market to attract the necessary financing to continue their accelerated development. And even more we are happy with the management’s intention to take the company’s shares on BVB. This year showed us that we need to look more closely at our own strengths, at the Romanian entrepreneurial companies, at the capital available to support the growth of these companies. In the last two years we have seen over 30 financing rounds coming to BVB, with an impressive value of over 2 billion euros, half of which was recorded only this year. They validate the fact that the stock exchange is a viable channel for financing companies. At the same time, the financing attracted by Agroserv Mariuta demonstrates that the Made in Romania program of the Bucharest Stock Exchange is useful for the companies that participated in it. We congratulate the entire team behind Laptaria cu caimac brand and, at the same time, the intermediary, BT Capital Partners”, stated Radu Hanga, Bucharest Stock Exchange Chairman of the Board.

Agroserv Mariuta carried out a private placement in November through which it sold bonds denominated in euros, worth EUR 3mn. The bonds will reach the maturity on November 2025 and they have an interest rate of 5.25% p.a.. The private placement was oversubscribed, and the offer was supplemented, the interest obtained being the lowest financing cost obtained in 2020 for similar bond offers. 94 investors, both individuals and institutional investors, subscribed to the private placement.

The funding obtained will be used to support the development of the factory, for the expansion of the production section and the construction of a new warehouse. The company’s management plans investments of EUR 16mn in the coming years, among the objectives being the construction of a biogas plant and a system for the recovery and reuse of glass.

“It is a very important day for us, the debut to trading launches a new chapter in the evolution of the company. We are happy with the confidence of investors and hope to remain at high rates for the IPOs as well. We want a close relationship with investors and the stock market because together we can build a real agrifood ecosystem in Romania and for that we need sustained investments”, stated Adrian Cocan, Agroserv Mariuta CEO.