Elefant Online bonds start trading on February 1

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The bonds issued by the online retailer, Elefant Online worth RON 17.469.900, will start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on the 1st of February. The bonds will be traded on the Multilateral Trading System under the ticker ELF26.

In a private placement carried out in November 2021, a number of 174.669 unsecured, unconditional, non-convertible, freely transferable, RON denominated corporate bonds were issued to 122 investors. The private placement and the bond listing were carried out with the support of Tradeville.

It is the second bond issue for Elefant Online listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The first one was issued in 2018, worth RON 7.65mn. The company has fully repaid the corporate bonds on September 27, 2021.

With the bond listing occasion, Elefant team will ring the Bucharest Stock Exchange bell on the 1st of February 2022.