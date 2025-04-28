SAI Globinvest, one of the Romanian companies with tradition in the management of the investments in Romania, has listed today, April 28, the second sector ETF on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) with the ticker symbol GIBEFETF. Globinvest Energy & Financials ETF aims at full replication of the benchmark index structure Bucharest Exchange Trading Energy, Utilities and Financials Index (BET-EF) of the stock exchange. BET-EF is a price index created by BVB to reflect the evolution of the Romanian companies listed on the Regulated Market of the BVB that are representative for the energy, utilities and financial sectors. It is a free-float market capitalisation weighted index and the maximum weight of a company in the index is 20%. The companies included in the index are selected both in terms of liquidity and free-float capitalisation in order to ensure that only the most liquid stocks of significant size are part of the index. The BET-EF index currently includes the following companies: Banca Transilvania (TLV), OMV Petrom (SNP), Hidroelectrica (H2O), Romgaz (SNG), BRD-Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), Nuclearelectrica (SNN), Electrica (EL), Transgaz (TGN), Transelectrica (TEL), Premier Energy (PE) and Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The capitalisation of all companies listed on the main segment of the stock exchange is RON 365 billion, at the end of April 25. At the same time, the capitalisation of all listed Romanian companies in the three sectors of activity covered by the BET-EF index represents approximately RON 200 billion, i.e. about 55% of the total capitalization of the main segment of the stock exchange. In terms of performance, from launch to date, BET-EF shows a correction of 5.40%. Since the beginning of the year, BET-EF has appreciated by 4.71%.

”The energy, utilities and financial sectors are the best represented sectors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, accounting for more than 50% of the total stock exchange capitalisation. Less than a year after the launch of the dedicated sector index, BET-EF, we have the first ETF product tracking this index on the stock exchange. The listing of Globinvest Energy & Financials ETF diversifies the ETF products now available to investors on the BVB and provides them with exposure to the Romanian capital market in an efficient way”, stated Radu Hanga, Chairman of Bucharest Stock Exchange.

”Diversifying products that investors can trade on the BVB is one of our goals. With the launch of the dedicated sector index, BET-EF, last summer, we wanted this index to become a benchmark for retail investors and for institutional investors who track the market and need such benchmarks in order to build their investment portfolios. Today’s launch of Globinvest Energy & Financials ETF tracking this index provides investors the opportunity to gain exposure to the 11 most representative companies listed on the stock exchange in three particularly important sectors and can certainly help increase the number of investors in the stock market, as it has been noticed that their appetite to trade exchange-listed units has increased in recent years”, stated Adrian Tanase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Globinvest Energy & Financials ETF is launched by SAI Globinvest, a Romanian company having 30 years of experience in investment management, established in Cluj-Napoca. The net assets of the investment funds managed by SAI Globinvest amount to approximately RON 270 million. The initial assets of the ETF launched totday amount to RON 2,2 million.

”We have the honour to announce the launch of Globinvest Energy & Financials ETF (symbol: GIBEFETF) — an innovative fund aimed at investors who want a balanced and transparent exposure to the strategic sectors of the local economy, directly through the Bucharest Stock Exchange. This marks Globinvest’s first entry into the market of exchange traded funds (ETFs), an important step in the evolution of our company and a confirmation of our commitment to provide investors with modern, efficient and affordable products, adapted to international standards. Our collaboration with the Bucharest Stock Exchange for the creation of the BET-EF index reflects our shared concern for the development of a solid and diversified capital market in Romania. Through this fund, we aim at providing investors with a simple and solid solution to access the most relevant companies in the energy, utilities and financial sectors – essential sectors for the stability and growth of the Romanian economy”, stated Nicolae Adrian Pastor, CEO Globinvest.

The ETF benefits from the services of a liquidity provider (market maker) offered by IFB Finwest, which was also in charge of the admission of ETF type fund units symbol GIBEFETF on the BVB Regulated Market.

“We are happy to be part of this ambitious project, which supports the diversification and professionalization of investments on the Romanian capital market. As a market maker, our mission is to ensure an efficient and predictable trading experience for all investors who choose this ETF.”, stated Octavian Molnar, CEO IFB Finwest.