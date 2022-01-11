Holde Agri Invest becomes the first AeRO listed company to benefit starting with January 11 from the Issuer Market Maker services

Holde Agri invest, a Romanian agribusiness company founded in 2018 and listed in October 2020 on the AeRO market, becomes the first issuer on the Multilateral Trading System to benefit from the Issuer’s Market Maker (MME) services. The activity of IMM is provided by BRK Financial Group (BRK) starting with January 11th. HAI shares are included in the BET AeRO index, and the company has a capitalization of almost RON 127mn, +110% compared to the level registered in the first day of trading.

‘Although we are a relatively new company, established in 2018, Holde Agri Invest is a company that always focuses on performance being one of the first companies in the agricultural field listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange and which, after a year of listing, was included in the BET AeRO index, having the second weight in this index. The collaboration with BRK Financial Group is a new step in line with our goal of creating shareholder value by improving liquidity and minimizing volatility. We want to continue to use all the opportunities that the capital market offers us, and the implementation of the Market Making program is one of them. In addition, Holde Agri Invest is the first company on the AeRO market to start using this tool’, said Adrian Pirciu, Chief Financial Officer, Holde Agri Invest.

Holde Agri Invest is a company established in 2018 by Romanian entrepreneurs that operates approximately 12,000 hectares of land, organized into three core farms – Rosiori farm located in Rosiori de Vede (Teleorman county), Frumusani (Calarasi county) and Videle (Teleorman county). The company announced a consolidated turnover of RON 46.8mn in the first nine months of 2021, 78% higher compared to the same period last year, and a net profit of RON 2.6mn, an increase of 77% compared to the first nine months of 2020.

HAI share is the 14th financial instrument listed on BVB for which BRK Financial Group offers the Issuer’s Market Maker services. The total number of financial instruments listed on BVB, on both markets, which benefit from the Issuer’s Market Maker services thus reaches 19, out of which 18 shares and one bond issue. The specific parameters applicable to the Issuer’s Market Maker activity performed by BRK for HAI shares are available HERE.

The IMM is the participant in BVB’s trading system that has taken on the role of sustaining the liquidity of a financial instrument, based on a contract concluded with the issuer of the financial instruments, as well as with BVB.

Holde Agri Invest acquires a new farm in Teleorman County

Holde Agri Invest SA, a Romanian company operating farmland, announces the acquisition of a new farm in Teleorman county, near Rosiori farm. The farm covers an area of approximately 440 ha of hectares of land. The value of the transaction amounts to about 1.4 million lei.

“We are pleased to begin the year with a new acquisition of a farm and to continue the process of expanding the land operated by Holde. Therefore, we currently operate over 12,000 ha of land and are in no doubt about the prospects of our farms. For 2022, through the extension of the operated land area we plan to reach four Holde core farms and continue additional investments in equipment and silos and irrigation systems. Our expansion and development plans involve high costs. However, we already know extremely well the field in which we operate, and we are aware that without such investments, both in farms and in their endowment, we cannot make modern and profitable agriculture for our shareholders,” stated Liviu Zagan, CEO of Holde Agri Invest.

The 440 ha of land of the recently acquired farm are positioned among the existing land area that Holde already operates in the Rosiori core farm. Following this acquisition, the Rosiori core farm covers a total area of approximately 4,000 ha, and the company estimates an increase in productivity in the coming years. On the new land, for the agricultural year 2021-2022, Holde envisages the production of crops, such as wheat – 86 ha, corn – 118 ha, and sunflower – 236 ha.