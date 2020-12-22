Impact Developer & Contractor completes the private placement of corporate bonds brokered by TradeVille

Impact Developer & Contractor announces the successful and early termination of the private placement of corporate bonds intermediated by TradeVille. The bonds issued in the private placement held between 11 and 21 December (symbol IMP26E) are denominated in EUR, have a maturity of 6 years and a fixed annual coupon rate set by the issuer of 6.4% payable semi-annually. The value of the subscriptions made during the placement was EUR 6,581,500.

The nominal value of one bond is EUR 500. The minimum subscription in the investment was 50 bonds, the equivalent of EUR 25,000. Most subscriptions were made online through the TradeVille trading platform. The bonds are to be listed on the multilateral trading system operated by the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

“The decision to partner with TradeVille to increase liquidity and implicitly the interest for Impact was a good choice and, as a result, the announced investment was successfully completed. The Capital Market continues to be the central axis of our company’s development strategy,” said Sorin Apostol, General Director, Impact Developer & Contractor.

“We welcome the success of this new private corporate bond placement that puts TradeVille in the position of having brokered over 50% of corporate stock and bond investments in 2020. We achieve this performance by quickly connecting a large community of investors with the financing needs of entrepreneurs and Romanian companies with the help of a modern and accessible online subscription technology. We are all the more happy that we support obtaining financing from the only real estate developer listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange that has a longevity similar to that of TradeVille on our capital market,” stated Ovidiu-George Dumitrescu, Deputy General Manager, TradeVille.

Founded in 1991, Impact Developer & Contractor is an important real estate developers in the residential segment in Romania. The company has built over 4,000 residential facilities, totaling 500,000 square meters built and over 13,000 square meters of office and commercial space.

TradeVille is a broker with over 25 years of experience on the Romanian capital market and offers retail clients easy and fast access to the Bucharest Stock Exchange and major international stock exchanges.