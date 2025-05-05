InterCapital Sells Funds to Erste, Refocuses on ETF Business

InterCapital Asset Management (ICAM), the largest independent asset manager in Croatia, has completed the first stage of a major strategic transaction: the carve-out of its ETF business, discretionary portfolio management, and the Genius digital platform, along with a real estate-focused alternative investment fund. These businesses have been separated from ICAM and will remain part of InterCapital Group, under newly established entities: InterCapital ETF, InterCapital Digital Wealth Management, and InterCapital HICP. The remaining part of ICAM, including all actively managed UCITS (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) funds and the war veteran’s fund, representing approximately EUR 450 million in assets under management, will be sold, pending regulatory approval, to Erste Asset Management (EAM), part of Erste Group Bank. The total assets under management prior to the carve-out amounted to EUR 650 million.

“At InterCapital, our growth model combines building, scaling, and selectively monetizing businesses. This transaction reflects that approach, both strategically and financially, allowing us to double down on what we see as the most scalable and future-ready part of our business: ETFs. With this strengthened focus, we look forward to expanding our ETF product range and making them accessible to a wider base of both retail and institutional investors across the region, including through new product listings on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. For existing investors in our ETFs, particularly those listed on BVB, nothing changes. In fact, our full focus will now be on growing and promoting these ETFs. This also means an even stronger commitment to promoting BVB and the underlying BET index issuers to both local and global investors,” stated Kreso Vugrincic, President of InterCapital ETF Board of Directors.

The carve-out was finalized on May 2nd, 2025, and the transaction is expected to close approximately one month after regulatory clearance. The funds going to Erste Asset Management include a broad range of retail and institutional investment vehicles, including those that invest directly in issuers listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The carved-out entities, ETFs, discretionary portfolios, the Genius platform, and the real estate alternative fund, will continue their development within InterCapital Group.

The strategic focus on ETFs reflects InterCapital’s belief in the long-term potential of transparent, low-cost, and liquid investment products that align with the evolving needs of modern investors. ETFs offer daily tradability, passive exposure to well-established indices, and cost efficiency – characteristics that are increasingly valued by both individual and institutional investors. As regulatory environments and market infrastructure in Southeast Europe continue to mature, ETFs represent a key growth engine for democratizing access to capital markets.

InterCapital Asset Management has already taken decisive steps in this direction. The firm has been present in Romania with its ETF offering since 2023, providing Romanian investors access to the BET-TRN index through the BET-TRN UCITS ETF, launched in May 2024, and Slovenia’s blue-chip index via the SBITOP TR UCITS ETF, introduced in March 2025. Both ETFs are listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). In Croatia and in Slovenia, InterCapital manages multiple ETFs, including the CROBEX10tr UCITS ETF, the SBITOP TR UCITS ETF, and the BET-TRN UCITS ETF, offering domestic investors access to Croatian, Slovenian, and Romanian blue-chip indices. All ETFs are structured as UCITS and designed for both retail and institutional participation.

The transaction also marks a new chapter in ICAM’s evolution. Since 2007, the firm has pursued a dynamic growth path, combining organic development with a series of acquisitions, including VB Invest (EUR 39 million assets under management (AuM)), Addiko Invest (EUR 159 million AuM), Triglav Skladi and Platinum Invest (EUR 20 million AuM), as well as Generali Investments (EUR 20 million). Through this approach, ICAM built a robust portfolio that reached EUR 650 million in AuM as of the beginning of May, 2025.

Going forward, InterCapital ETF will channel its resources and expertise into further ETF innovation, product expansion, and regional leadership in passive investing, including in Romania.