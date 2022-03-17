Ministry of Finance carries out this year first issue of FIDELIS government bonds for retail investor

The Ministry of Finance is carrying out a new public offer for the sale of Fidelis government bonds for individual investors on Bucharest Stock Exchange, between March 17 and April 1. The ministry launches on Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) the first issue in 2022 and the seventh FIDELIS public offer carried out by the Ministry of Finance on the capital market starting with July 2020. Through the previous six offers, the Ministry of Finance attracted from the retail investors over RON 9bn (EUR 1.8bn).

‘The Ministry of Finance continues the FIDELIS program by launching the first edition of government bonds issuance in 2022. Since the beginning of the program, investors’ participation has been on an upward trend, the amounts attracted demonstrating the viability of this type of instrument correlated with the savings needs of individual investors. We look with confidence at the development of the capital market and to the contribution of this program to the diversification of financial instruments available on the market and we appreciate the involvement of the brokerage syndicate and the BVB in the current highly volatile context, which requires complementary efforts to act and support the financial markets’, stated Adrian Caciu, Ministry of Finance.

Resident and non-resident individuals over the age of 18 years can subscribe Fidelis government bonds denominated in RON and EUR within the public sale offer carried out on Bucharest Stock Exchange, between March 17 and April, 1, through BT Capital Partners & Banca Transilvania, BCR, BRD-Group Societe Generale and Alpha Bank Romania.

‘In the two years since the Ministry of Finance launched the FIDELIS program, the number of stock investors has steadily increased. The diversification is an essential element in order to generate a growing number of investors and to increase the impact of the capital market into the economy. The government and corporate bonds are a suitable financial instrument for any category of investors, both for those with experience, but especially for those at the beginning of this journey’, said Radu Hanga, Bucharest Stock Exchange President.

‘The Ministry of Finance is a reliable partner both by providing support for all projects that the entire capital market community carries out, and by the consistency with which it conducts public offerings of government bonds. FIDELIS is already recognized by Romanians as a flagship program of the Romanian State, and the success of the previous six offers reflects on the one hand the interest of the population for this type of financial instrument, and on the other hand the capacity of the capital market to support financing needs, both from the state and the private sector’, said Adrian Tanase, Bucharest Stock Exchange CEO.