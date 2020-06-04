Norofert corporate bonds will start trading on BVB MTS on June 5th

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has announced that on Friday, June 5th, will start trading on BVB Multilateral Trading System (MTS) the corporate bonds issued by Norofert, three months after the company’s listing on the AeRO market within the BVB MTS.

The characteristics of these bonds are presented in the table below:

Value of the bonds (RON) Number of bonds Face value/ bond Interest Issue date Maturity date 11,500,000 115,000 RON 100 8.5% p.a., fixed, payable on a half-yearly basis January 27th, 2020 January 27th, 2025

The bonds were bought through a private placement by 93 investors (88 individual investors and 5 institutional investors).

The private placement and the admission to trading were carried out by Tradeville, as Authorized Advisor.

The company intends to use the funds attracted for expansion on the US market, more specifically for the approval of products in order to enter the US market. Norofert also intends to use the funds raised as working capital to support the growing demand for the company’s products, as well as the growing portfolio of services and product lines.

Norofert SA, a Romanian producer of organic fertilizers, began trading on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on March 3rd this year, after the company has officially opened the trading session at the BVB Headquarters.