Nusco Imobiliara S.A., a Romanian real estate developer active in residential, office, commercial, and hotel projects, will list its first corporate bond issue on Tuesday, October 28, on the Multilateral Trading System (SMT) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The issue is fully guaranteed, denominated in RON, and totals RON 25 million.

The NUSCO28 bonds, consisting of 250,000 units, carry a fixed interest rate of 9%, payable quarterly, and will mature on August 5, 2028. The bonds were privately placed between December 17, 2024, and January 31, 2025.

“The listing of Nusco bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange represents a significant milestone for our company. It demonstrates the strength and reliability of our projects and reflects the solid foundation of our work, vision, and values. At Nusco, our confidence in the continued growth and maturity of the Romanian real estate market has brought us to this next stage, reaffirming our commitment to investing in Romania and strengthening trust, particularly among Romanian investors,” said Michele Nusco, CEO of Nusco Imobiliara.

“The Multilateral Trading System was designed to provide strong companies, SMEs, and Romanian entrepreneurs with an alternative financing channel alongside traditional bank credit. It features lower reporting requirements than the regulated market, while maintaining a sufficient level of transparency to ensure confidence and security for informed investors. We are pleased to welcome Nusco Imobiliara to our community of issuers, and we hope the success of this bond issue is just the beginning for the company, inspiring other real estate developers and businesses from various sectors to explore the opportunities offered by the capital market,” stated Remus Vulpescu, CEO of BVB.

The bond issue was admitted to trading with the support of S.S.I.F. BRK FINANCIAL GROUP S.A., acting as Authorized Consultant. Fifteen institutional investors participated in the subscription.

“The BRK Financial team is proud to contribute another success story to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. We thank the investors for their trust and Nusco for embracing the transparency and rigor of the capital market. With this bond listing, another major real estate developer takes its first step toward the stock market. We remain committed to bringing high-quality companies to the BVB, whether with Romanian or foreign shareholders. We also thank ASF, BVB, and the Central Depository for their continuous collaboration and support, which are essential for such achievements,” commented Ovidiu-George Dumitrescu, Deputy CEO of BRK Financial Group (pending FSA authorization).

According to the prospectus, proceeds from the bond issue will be used to finance ongoing activities and company investments, diversify funding sources, and ensure flexible, rapid access to capital, without impacting Nusco’s share capital.

The funds will specifically support Phase II of the Nusco City project, launched in 2023 and scheduled for completion in 2026. This development spans 69,450 sq m, comprising 828 apartments and 994 parking spaces. Nusco Imobiliara estimates the gross development value of this project at EUR 196 million.