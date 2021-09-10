One United Properties and Transport Trade Services join BET index

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) includes One United Properties (ONE) and TTS (Transport Trade Services) in the main index BET and in BET-TR, the total return version of BET. Thus, BVB increases from 17 to 19 the number of companies that will be included in BET and BET-TR indices. The Index Committee took the decision on September 9th and the changes will become effective on September 20th.

‘The inclusion of ONE and TTS shares gives a better representation of the stock market sectors in the BET and BET-TR indices. The sectorial diversification is an essential element in the investment strategy both for institutional and retail investors, as it offers better risk-adjusted performance. The extension of the index comes after a good period in terms of listings and financing through the capital market, thus attracting more and more investors to the stock market’, states Adrian Tanase, CEO, Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The shares of One United Properties, one of the most active real estate developers of premium residential projects, offices and mixed-use buildings in Bucharest, are traded on the stock exchange since July 12th on the Main Market. Before the listing, the company carried out a primary initial public offering which attracted RON 260mn from investors. ONE has a capitalization of RON 2.7bn (EUR 560.7mn).

‘We are thrilled about the inclusion of ONE share in the BET and the resulting thereof increase in the weight that the Romanian entrepreneurial companies have in the index. One United Properties shares offer investors diversification through exposure to a highly dynamic sector, which we estimate will continue to grow at an accelerated pace in the coming years. Throughout the IPO process, we have underlined that our principal goal is to be a liquid issuer, open to new investors and ready to benefit from opportunities in the local capital market. Today’s announcement marks the first accomplishment in this regard. We thank everybody who have thus far invested in ONE shares, and together with the whole management team, we remain dedicated to continuing to deliver excellent results for the benefit of all our shareholders’, said Victor Capitanu, co-founder of One United Properties.

‘The inclusion in the BET index shortly after the listing makes us happy and gives us confidence in the choices we make for the benefit of our shareholders. At the same time, it responds to the growing interest that we have noticed from investors for the company. In the first months after the listing, we offered transparency, modern ways of voting in the General Meeting of Shareholders, as well as direct dialogue with analysts and investors through the half-yearly conference call’, said Petru Stefanut, CEO, TTS (Transport Trade Services).

The shares of TTS (Transport Trade Services), the largest Romanian carrier on the Danube and the first cargo carrier listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange, are traded on the stock exchange since June 14th following an IPO worth RON 288mn. TTS has a capitalization of RON 609mn (EUR 123mn).

The weights of the indices’ components will be determined based on the number of shares and closing prices registered at the end of the trading session from September 10th, 2021. The new structures of BVB indices will be announced at the end of September 10th, 2021 and will become effective as of September 20th, 2021. Also, ONE and TTS shares are included in BET-XT, BET-XT-TR, BET-BK, BET Plus indices.

BET Index: 19 companies

BET (Bucharest Exchange Trading index) is the first index developed by BVB and includes the most traded stocks on the local market. As of September 20th, 2021, the 19 companies that are part of the BET and BET-TR indices will be: Alro (ALR), Banca Transilvania (TLV), BRD – Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), Conpet (COTE), DIGI Communications (DIGI), Electrica (EL), Fondul Proprietatea (FP), MedLife (M), OMV Petrom (SNP), Nuclearelectrica (SNN), One United Properties (ONE), Purcari Wineries (WINE), Romgaz (SNG), Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), TeraPlast (TRP), Transgaz (TGN), Transelectrica (TEL), Transport Trade Services (TTS).