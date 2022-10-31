One United Properties distributes cash dividend on November 3rd, bonus shares on November 4th

One United Properties, the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, will pay on November 3rd the half-year dividend amounting to 0.013 lei per share and on November 4th, the Company will distribute to the shareholders bonus shares in proportion of one bonus share for every three shares held. The date of guaranteed participation for bonus shares, meaning the last date when the investors can buy ONE shares to benefit from the bonus shares, is November 1st, 2022.

“While the global markets are experiencing a whirlwind, we are proud that One United Properties continues to deliver steady results to our shareholders. On one hand, we continue our objective of maintaining the liquidity and the low volatility of our shares – in the context where the major European real estate indices decreased year-to-date between 40-50%, the ONE shares declined by 4% thus proving that our shareholders have trust in our long-term development strategy. On the other hand, we continue our dividend policy, which includes semi-annual payments, bringing to our shareholders a stable dividend payment twice a year, while reinvesting vast majority of the profits with a purpose of generating future returns for our shareholders,” said Victor Capitanu, co-founder of One United Properties.

One United Properties’ dividend policy includes the payment of dividends on a semi-annual basis, with the first tranche being approved in the General Meeting of Shareholders held in September of each year based on half-year audited results and the second tranche approved in April of the following year, together with the audited annual report.

For the bonus shares, the total value of the share capital increase is 185,140,929.20 lei, as the company will issue a total of 925,704,646 new ordinary shares, with the nominal value of 0.20 lei per share. The capital used for this operation comes from incorporating approximately 87% of the issue premiums resulting from the share capital increase that One United Properties carried out between June 27th, and August 3rd, 2022. Following the share capital increase operation with bonus shares, the share capital of One United Properties will be 740,563,717.2 lei, divided into 3,702,818,586 shares.

If the number of shares to which the shareholder is entitled is not a natural number, the number of shares awarded will be rounded down to the nearest natural number. For the share fractions, One United Properties will pay a settlement price resulting from the algorithm set according to the applicable legal provisions, which equals 1.27 lei. The share fraction settlement will be paid to the shareholders on November 11th, 2022.

In the first six months of 2022, One United Properties recorded a consolidated turnover of 136.7 million euro, a 54% increase compared to the same period of 2021. The gross profit increased more than double year-on-year, reaching 78.8 million euro, while the net Profit grew 136%, to 70.3 million euro. Despite continuous investments, the Group maintained a strong cash position of 102.7 million euro (as of June 30th, 2022, thus prior to the share capital increase with cash contributions which was finalized in August 2022 and brought 51.5 million euro) and a loan-to-value ratio of 25%.

One United Properties will report the Q3 2022 results on November 11th at 8:00 AM local time, with the results calls taking place on November 14th.