One United Properties shares enter the FTSE Global All Cap index

On December 20th, 2021, the shares of One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the green developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate, entered the FTSE Global All Cap index. The FTSE Global All Cap Index is a market capitalization-weighted index representing the performance of the large, mid, and small-cap stocks globally. The index covers Developed and Emerging Markets and is suitable as the basis for investment products, such as funds, derivatives, and exchange-traded funds.

“We are proud that as of today, the representation of Romanian entrepreneurial companies on an international base has increased. Since we have expressed our intention to list on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, we have looked at all the ways through which we can increase the visibility of the Romanian capital market towards global institutional investors. We are happy that already within six months since our IPO, ONE shares have been included in the FTSE Global All Cap index. Even though the share of Romanian companies remains modest, we estimate significant cash inflows into the Romanian capital market as a result of our inclusion by FTSE Russell. The impact of this decision is fundamental, as we have already seen a significant uptake in the trading activity on ONE shares,” said Victor Capitanu, co-CEO of One United Properties.

Since its IPO in July 2021, the One United Properties shares were amongst the most traded stocks on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The daily liquidity from the first day of trading until December 17th, 2021, was 1.8 million lei per day. Since the announcement of the inclusion of ONE in FTSE Russell indices on November 22nd, the daily trading activity has increased significantly, with the average daily traded value being 5.3 million lei.

One United Properties is the fifth Romanian stock to enter the FTSE Global All Cap index after Banca Transilvania, Nuclearelectrica, OMV Petrom and Teraplast. Together, the five companies have a market capitalization of 61.1 billion lei (13.9 billion dollars). The total weight of the Romanian stocks in the FTSE Global All Cap index is 0.01%. Following the inclusion of the new companies on December 20th, 2021, the index has 9,428 constituent companies, with the most significant share, approximately 60% of the total fund, being held by 1,829 American stocks.

The three largest stocks included in the FTSE Global All Cap index as of November 30th, 2021, were Apple (3.41% weight of total index), Microsoft (3.28%) and Amazon (2%). The most represented sector is technology, holding over 20% of the total weight, followed by consumer discretionary stocks and financials. The real estate sector is the third least represented in the index by weight, as prior to the inclusion of One United Properties, it included 708 companies with a total weight in the index of 3.57%. In the last five years, the FTSE Global All Cap index brought investors a total return of 94%.

Apart from inclusion in the FTSE Global All Cap, ONE shares were also added in the composition of FTSE Global Small Cap, the small-cap segment within the FTSE Global Equity Index universe, and FTSE Global Total Cap, which includes large, medium, small, and micro-companies. In the FTSE Global Total Cap, Romania is represented by seven companies – Banca Transilvania, Nuclearelectrica, OMV Petrom, One United Properties, TeraPlast, as well as two micro-caps: Bittnet and TTS.

One United Properties is the third-largest entrepreneurial company listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, as well as the largest real estate developer listed on the local capital market. The company’s shares floated on BVB on July 12th, 2021, following a successful IPO, during which the company raised 260 million lei for further developments in both the residential and office segments. As of September 20th, 2021, ONE shares are included in the BET index, which follows the evolution of the 19 most liquid companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.