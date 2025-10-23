Romanian NAGA investors bet on BT, Hidroelectrica; AI, crypto rise

In the third quarter of 2025, Romanian clients of NAGA placed the highest number of trades in Banca Transilvania, Hidroelectrica, and BRD, while globally, NAGA users focused on NVIDIA, Tesla, and Coinbase.

An internal assessment conducted by NAGA on the trading activity of all Romanian clients revealed strong engagement with BVB-listed equities, with clients opting predominantly for liquid blue-chip stocks that combine long-term fundamentals with consistent dividend flows. The five most traded Romanian companies on the NAGA platform during the period were Banca Transilvania (TLV), Hidroelectrica (H2O), BRD Groupe Société Générale (BRD), OMV Petrom (SNP), and Transelectrica (TEL). These names were followed by Transgaz (TGN), Teraplast (TRP), Fondul Proprietatea (FP), Digi Communications (DIGI), and Romgaz (SNG), highlighting a continued focus on the banking, energy, and infrastructure sectors. Compared to the first half of 2025, the Romanian top 10 remained largely stable, but with notable shifts: Digi Communications and Teraplast entered the ranking, while Purcari Wineries and Aquila fell out.

“Romanian investors continue to anchor their portfolios in large, dividend-paying companies from banking, energy, and utilities. At the same time, the entrepreneurial names available on the market: Digi, Teraplast, Aquila, Purcari, rotate in and out of attention, but rarely become long-term holdings. At this point, only two out of the ten most traded stocks in Q3 were entrepreneurial companies. This reflects the limited size and liquidity of these issuers and the investor preference for dividend payers over pure growth plays. It also shows how much the local market is still dominated by traditional sectors, leaving Romanian portfolios under-diversified compared to more mature exchanges,” stated Horia Păcurar, Branch Manager for Romania at NAGA.

Romanian clients of NAGA also diversified their exposure toward US-listed stocks and ETFs. The most traded international instruments by Romanian clients in Q3 2025 included iShares Physical Gold (IDUS), Meta Platforms (META), FibroGen (FGEN), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Myriad Genetics (MYGN). These were followed by Tesla (TSLA), Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), NVIDIA (NVDA), AMD (AMD), and ADC Therapeutics (ADCT). This mix reflects investor interest in both long-term technology leaders and more tactical positions tied to healthcare, gold, and index performance. Compared to the first half of 2025, biotech names such as Myriad Genetics and ADC Therapeutics appeared in Q3, replacing Apple and Amazon.

Globally, while NVIDIA, Tesla, and crypto-linked names retained their leading positions, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, and C3.ai dropped from the list, making room for AMD, FIGS, and Roku. These changes underline how investors are rotating between sectors in response to evolving themes, from steady dividends at home to biotech and consumer technology abroad.

“Internationally, the appearance of biotech names like Myriad Genetics and ADC Therapeutics reflects investors’ search for both diversification and high-upside opportunities beyond big tech. Biotech attracts retail attention because breakthrough therapies, clinical trial milestones, or acquisition rumors can trigger sharp moves in stock prices. It offers exposure to healthcare, a sector that is often resilient in uncertain markets, but with the growth profile of technology. This shift shows that our investors are broadening their strategies, not only following AI or crypto but also exploring asymmetric opportunities where small catalysts can have an outsized impact,” added Horia Păcurar.

Across its full international client base, NAGA identified the top traded global stocks in Q3 2025, based on full portfolio of NAGA global clients. The most traded names were NVIDIA (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), Coinbase (COIN), MicroStrategy (MSTR), and Apple (AAPL). These were followed by AMD (AMD), FIGS (FIG), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Roku (ROKU) and Nio (NION).

The trading evolution from the third quarter of 2025 underscores a pronounced focus on artificial intelligence (NVIDIA, Palantir), crypto-related equities (Coinbase, MicroStrategy), and widely held technology platforms (Apple, AMD, Roku). These names remain among the most volatile and closely watched companies globally, offering NAGA clients exposure to both high liquidity and thematic relevance.

At the end of February this year, NAGA integrated shares listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange into its global investment platform, becoming the first international broker to offer direct access to Romania’s local market. Following this launch, investors benefit from 0% commission on Romanian stock trading until the end of 2025. Alongside this, features such as NAGA Earn continue to expand the platform’s offering, giving investors access to tools for both active trading and efficient management of available capital.