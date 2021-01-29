Safetech Innovations shares debut on AeRO

The debut to trading of Safetech Innovations shares will be marked by the official opening of the trading session at the BVB headquarters, which will take place on January 29.

The listing of Safetec Innovations, a cyber security compnay, on the AeRO market will be within BVB’s Multilateral Trading System (MTS). Safetech Innovations shares will be traded under the SAFE ticker.

Victor Gânsac, co-founder and sole administrator of Safetech Innovations says that the company’s target is to reach a profit margin of 25 percent in the upcoming years “to prove that IT companies, besides the accelerated rise, can also provide consistent profits for investors”.

He revealed that 140 individual and institutional investors have attended the private placement.

“The private placement together with those EUR 40 million originating from a project of EU non-refundable funding that we are carrying out at present cover all our needs of growth for the next 5 years at least,” Gânsac said.