SIF Transilvania becomes Transilvania Investments on BVB

Transilvania Investments, which has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange for over 20 years, has today had its first trading session under the new symbol, TRANSI, following a rebrand by the company. Its new commitments to its investors and partners include plans to reevaluate its portfolio companies, open up to innovative sectors, and be more agile in its decision-making.

Today’s opening bell event to mark the company’s trading under the new stock symbol is also the public launch of the company’s new image.

“Our new name retains the sense of belonging to a geographical area whose values we identify with, and from whose history we have adopted the eagle to symbolise our resilience and agility. Our new colours, by which you will recognise us, will from now on give us a new energy in all the investment and social projects we support, prioritising the interests of investors in everything we do”, said Executive President Radu Roșca on the name change from SIF Transilvania to Transilvania Investments.

Over the last year, with the appointment of a new team to manage the fund and launch the rebrand, Transilvania Investments has been focusing on identifying the potential offered by each of the sectors in which it has significant shares—mainly tourism, real estate, finance and industry. The company intensified its exit procedures from a series of companies in order to focus on the major projects on which it is involved. In addition, it has made its first steps in supporting new projects in innovative sectors and is currently an investor in multiple tech companies.

“We are prioritising shares that have the potential to develop and we are on the lookout for opportunities in any industry where we could increase private equity”, says Radu Roșca. “We have as our foundations a detailed analysis, a desire for sustainable growth, a moderate exposure risk, and a solid financial position.”

“Transilvania Investments is one of the first companies listed on the stock exchange, a partner for developing the local capital market and one of the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s most important institutional investors. We congratulate Transilvania Investments team for the new strategic approach it intends to implement under its new identity and we wish them every success”, said Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Board of Directors.

“Rebranding is a natural progression in the life of any company with a solid history and represents the desire to continue its activities under a new identity that reflects the company’s vision for the future. We are delighted to have Transilvania Investments with us today, as one of the major partners of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, to begin this new journey in the life of the company, and we wish them every success in all their planned projects under its new identity”, said Adrian Tănase, General Director of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Transilvania Investments shares have been traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since November 1999, with the company being one of the first to be listed on the local stock exchange. At the close of the last trading day session under the old ticker, Wednesday, 9th of March, the company’s capitalization was 689 million RON. In the 22 years since Transilvania Investments was listed, more than 8 billion of its shares have been traded, to a total value of over 6 billion RON.