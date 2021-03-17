Star Residence Invest the first Romanian REIT on BVB debuts on the AeRO market

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) informed that on Friday, March 19th, Star Residence Invest shares will debut to trading, thus, the company will be the first Romanian REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) to be listed on the AeRO market within BVB’s Multilateral Trading System (MTS). Star Residence Invest shares will be traded under the ticker REIT (ISIN – RON95JJEDCB1).

The debut to trading of Star Residence Invest shares will be marked by the official opening of the trading session, which will take place on March 19th, starting with 10:00 and can be watched live on Bucharest Stock Exchange social media channels ( Facebook and YouTube).

In December 2020, the bidder carried out a secondary offer for the sale of shares, through a private placement in which it attracted RON 8.1mn from investors, being subscribed 37.2 million shares, at a price of RON 0.218/ title. Thus, the investors who participated in the private placement hold 77.64% of Star Residence Invest shares, and Impact Developer&Contractor (IMP), the only real estate developer listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the founder and majority shareholder of Star Residence Invest at that time, reduced its stake in Star Residence Invest to 22.36%.

Following the private placement, Star Residence Invest obtained an anticipated capitalization of RON 10.5mn (EUR 2.1mn).

BRK Financial (BRK) carried out the private placement and, at the same time, the listing of the company on the AeRO market, as Authorized Consultant. BRK Financial Group will continue to assist Star Residence Invest for the next 12 months, after listing, to meet investor reporting and information requirements.