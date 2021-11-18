The 6th consecutive issue of Fidelis gov’t bonds for retail investors between November 18 and December 10

The Ministry of Finance continues the issues of FIDELIS government bonds for retail investors and launches on Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) the sixth issue since July 2020. Through the first five offers, the Ministry of Finance attracted from the retail investors almost RON 8bn (EUR 1.6bn).

‘The Ministry of Finance continues issuing government securities dedicated to the population through the FIDELIS Program. We consider that the FIDELIS government securities dedicated to the population launched in both lei and euro, will continue to capture the interest of Romanians who want to save through secure investments, guaranteed by the Romanian state. At the same time, we are glad that the professionalism and experience of our partners in this Program continue to be a driving force in promoting these issues through the mechanism of Bucharest Stock Exchange’, stated Dan Vilceanu, Ministry of Finance.

Resident and non-resident individuals over the age of 18 years can subscribe Fidelis government bonds denominated in RON and EUR within the public sale offer carried out on Bucharest Stock Exchange, between November 18 and December 10, 2021, through BT Capital Partners & Banca Transilvania, BCR and BRD-Groupe Societe Generale.

‘By continuing to issue Fidelis government securities, the Ministry of Finance reconfirms that it is a partner to the entire capital market, as, on one hand, these are some of the financial instruments with the lowest risks and, on the other hand, after listing, investors have the opportunity to actively manage their portfolios at any time, through additional purchases or sales. At the same time, Fidelis demonstrates that the capital market is a good financing instrument for the Romanian state, and the amounts attracted through the previous five issues are considerable, because we are talking about a total of 1.6 billion euros, money attracted from individuals, in a period marked by the uncertainties generated by the pandemic and its effects on the economy’, said Radu Hanga, Bucharest Stock Exchange President.

‘2021 has the prospects of being the best year in BVB’s history in terms of the number of financing rounds. It is an effervescence in the capital market, which proves the growing interest in attracting financing. If at the end of last year, we expected about 20 rounds of financing for the whole year 2021, so far, we have reached 55 issues of shares and bonds, on both BVB’s markets, and the amounts attracted accumulate over 1.5 billion euros. At the same time, we see new investors coming on the capital market, their number rising by 8,800, to almost 74,500. These figures prove that the capital market is a viable solution for financing the economy’, said Adrian Tanase, Bucharest Stock Exchange CEO.

The details are available in the table below:

Criteria RON issue 2022 RON issue 2024 EUR issue 2026 ISIN ROY2GT4JUMN4 ROGJ1RTVH7G9 ROUFKA4GGAZ1 Ticker R2212A R2412A R2612AE Maturity 1yr 3yrs 5yrs Yearly interest rate 4% p.a. 4.6% p.a. 1.80% p.a. Offering period November 18 – December 10, 2021 November 18 – December 10, 2021 November 18 – December 10, 2021 Nominal value / government bond RON 100 RON 100 EUR 100 Minimum subscription value RON 5,000 RON 5,000 EUR 1,000

Government bonds for the population are remunerated with annual interest rates above the level of government bonds traded on the interbank secondary market, according to the Ministry of Finance. There are not any fees charged by the intermediary banks for subscribing to Fidelis government bonds, and the income obtained, both from interest and from capital gains, is non-taxable. Also, the subscriptions can be made through Eligible Participants, which represent any intermediary authorized by the Financial Supervisory Authority, which is financial investment company or credit institution registered as a participant in the Bucharest Stock Exchange trading system that signed the commitment regarding the conditions of the offer, the provisions of the issue prospectus and sent the commitment to the Lead Manager. The intermediary syndicate of the offer includes BT Capital Partners (Lead Manager) & Banca Transilvania, BCR, BRD.

The allocation of the government bonds subscribed within the offer will be made on the date of allocation (October 1st, 2021), and the final number of government bonds offered will be established by the issuer in consultation with the intermediation syndicate. The orders related to the subscriptions allocated to investors based on the subscriptions validated by the members of the syndicate / Eligible Participants will be registered in the BVB trading system dedicated to public offers (government bonds).

The estimated first trading day is December 16, 2021.