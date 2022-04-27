The Bucharest Municipality bonds enter trading on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on April 29

The Bucharest Stock Exchange ( BVB ) announces that on Friday, April 29, new municipal bonds issued by the Bucharest Municipality will start trading on the Main Market of the Stock Exchange. The municipal bonds will be traded under the stock ticker

The bonds were submitted for subscription in a private placement in April. The Bucharest Municipality issued 55,500 registered, non-convertible, unsecured bonds denominated in RON, issued in dematerialized form by registration in the account, with a unit nominal value of RON 10,000 and a total nominal value of RON 555 mn with a fixed annual interest rate of 7.33% per year. The bond issue will be due in April 2032. The amount raised will be used to refinance the municipal bond issue with a maturity date on May 4, 2022.

The brokerage consortium for the issuance of bonds and the private placement was formed by BRD – Groupe Société Générale and Raiffeisen Bank Romania.

The Bucharest Municipality representatives will ring the Bucharest Stock Exchange bell on April 29 to mark the debut of the bonds on the stock exchange. The event will be broadcast LIVE, from 10 AM, on BVB’s social media channels Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

More information on the PMB32 bonds is available here.