The Ministry of Finance rings BVB bell on the listing of the 10th Fidelis government bonds issue

The Finance Ministry on Friday rings the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) bell on the listing of the 10th Fidelis government bonds issue.

Participating in the event will be: Radu Hanga, President, Bucharest Stock Exchange; Attila Gyorgy, State Secretary, the Ministry of Finance; Stefan Nanu, General Director, State Treasury, Ministry of Finance; Ovidiu Petru, General Director, General Directorate, Financial Instruments and Investments Sector, Financial Supervisory Authority; Daniela Secara, CEO, BT Capital Partners; Valerian Ionescu, Head of Product Management Investments Products, BCR; Irina Neacsu, Executive Director, BRD Groupe Societe Generale; Emilian Dobran, Head of Trading, Alpha Bank Romania; Adrian Tanase, CEO, Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The Finance Ministry announced in the beginning of the month it would launch the tenth Fidelis government bond issue for the population, which was going to be listed on the Stock Exchange in Bucharest round December 23.

The lei denominated bonds have one year and three years maturity, at an interest rate of 7.65% and 8% per year, respectively, and those in euro have maturities of one and two years, with interest rates of 2.7% per year and 3.7% per year, respectively.

The initial primary offering was carried out December 5-19.

Through the nine previous initial primary offerings for Fidelis bonds, in the period July 2020 – September 2022, the Finance Ministry drew from the population 13.5 billion lei (2.7 billion euro).