Which are the top performers of the 2019 stock exchange year?

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has hosted the award ceremony for the performances obtained in 2019 by the stakeholders involved in the capital market. In total, 15 awards were given, and the list of awards included listed companies, brokerage firms, private pension funds or investment funds that achieved outstanding results during the previous trading year.

“Just as the current crisis has highlighted the importance of the Romanian companies, we must also recognize the importance of the performance obtained by listed companies, brokers, and investors. The Bucharest Stock Exchange is an essential pillar for financing the development of companies and, implicitly, of the local economy. Proof of this is the companies’ eagerness to access stock market financing, which translated last year in an all-time high level regarding the number of bond issues: almost 20 issues accounting for a cumulative value of over EUR 1 billion. This interest is still ongoing, as the companies have repeatedly accessed the equity and the bond market. Successful funding rounds demonstrate that when the entities involved in the capital market work together, the mechanisms of the stock market are the perfect financing vehicle. We congratulate all the performers of 2019 and all those involved in the development of the Romanian capital market for their efforts and we continue to rely on their support so that the stock market can reach an even bigger role in the Romanian economy. The ongoing crisis has also brought unprecedented opportunities for companies and investors, for those who understand that the investments are the key to economic growth, and that the capital market can support the financing of these investment projects while bringing other benefits to the issuers, such as better perceived reputation, enhanced trust and corporate governance in order to enable their sustainable development”, said Radu Hanga, BVB’s Chairman of the Board.

“The BVB Awards are a recognition of the main achievements of those involved in the capital market, and it is normal to recognize the most important achievements that strengthen our capital market. The year 2019 was an exceptional one for the Romanian stock market, after it posted a growth rate of 47% for the BET-TR index, which also includes the dividends, and after having received the announcement of its upcoming promotion to the Secondary Emerging Market status from FTSE Russell. The merit goes to the entire capital market, which has made a decisive contribution to these performances, and what we are doing now is just to publicly acknowledge these efforts of the local investment community. In a short time, BVB is about to enter the Emerging Markets, and we want the number of the Romanian companies that will be included in the FTSE Russell indices for Emerging Markets to be as big as possible. This requires the involvement of all the stakeholders involved in capital markets, listed companies, brokers, institutional and individual investors, BVB, and public authorities. We have proven that we can enter the league of Emerging Markets if we all work together in this direction, and we are convinced that we can have equally good results through the same good cooperation. We are planning to set up the Central Counterparty, we want to simplify the investment process on the Stock Exchange, starting from the account opening and up to the payment of taxes, in addition to other projects we are working on”, stated Adrian Tanase, BVB’s CEO.

The Winners of the 2019 Capital Market Awards are:

The deal of the year 2019

Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) The most traded share on BVB’s Main Market in 2019

Banca Transilvania (TLV) The most traded share on BVB’s AeRO market in 2019

Bittnet (BNET) The highest yield of a share from the BET-XT index in 2019

Nuclearelectrica (SNN) The issuers with the largest increase in liquidity in 2019

Banca Transilvania (TLV) The broker of the year 2019

Swiss Capital The broker of the year 2019 for retail

Tradeville The most active broker to increase liquidity in 2019

BRK Financial Group (BRK) The most active broker on BVB’s Main Market in 2019

BT Capital Partners The most active broker on BVB’s AeRO market in 2019

Tradeville The innovation award in the brokerage industry in 2019

Goldring The innovation award in the brokerage industry in 2019

Tradeville Best performing Tier II private pensions Fund (in the last 10 years)

BCR Pensii Best performing Tier III private pensions Fund (in the last 10 years)

Raiffeisen Asset Management Best performing investment fund in 2019

Tradeville Asset Management

The award ceremony was organized at the BVB headquarters, and took place in a small setting, in compliance with the regulations in force on the conduct of events, in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. The event continues the tradition of awarding the capital market performances, which previously took place under the name of the Inauguration of the Stock Exchange Year, aiming to publicly recognizes the success of capital market participants in the previous year.