Tax revenue body announces extensive checks among Romanian individuals, information collected including from Facebook

From July 1, the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) announced that it will kick off extensive checks to verify the income of individuals as a source of obtaining the assets of each person.

In a press conference held on Friday, the director of the national tax revenue body, Lucian Heiuș, stated that there are many “examples of swindlers who are defiant through the opulence and luxury they display, who spend exorbitant sums of money, defying the common man and who in their lives have not paid any taxes, and when you check their income, you find that they are almost non-existent. ”

“Starting with July 1, ANAF will begin massive checks to verify the income of individuals as a source of wealth for each person. It is an insult to honest people who work hard, sometimes from morning to evening, to see that others around them buy houses spinning after the sun, they buy exorbitantly expensive cars, and they haven’t worked a day in their lives and haven’t paid a tax. It is also unfair for economic agents, most of whom do business properly, pay their taxes and duties on time, and other employers evade tax, use undeclared work, get undeserved enrichment, and pay no taxes in their lives. their. We have to be realistic and understand that these mechanisms are harmful to the state budget, but at the same time they create a great frustration among the Romanian society, even creating antisocial models,” Heius stated.

The ANAF chief said that information about individuals will be collected from everywhere, including Facebook. “We take information from everywhere, including Facebook. They did not pay any taxes, and when you check the income they have, you find that they are almost non-existent “, Heiuș added.

Through these actions, ANAF wants to verify whether the assets accumulated by individuals are in line with the income obtained.

“After a risk analysis I found with astonishment and revolt, in fact, that 561,000 people have accumulated, and we counted only 4 years, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, the year 2020 a to complete it at the end of September, and the year 2021 probably at the end of the year, beware, 561,000 people have accumulated a difference between the revenues estimated by us and the declared and taxed revenues of 20 billion euros (…) Folks, there are 20 billion euros in four years for 560,000 people. It can’t go on like this”, the ANAF director stated.

The Romanian tax office has to do what the tax office does anywhere in the world, he argued.

“We are going to see how much the individual declared and what tax he paid, we see how much he has accumulated, we have a discussion, the taxpayer, he justifies, he is trying to say where he got his money from. he buys 20 apartments when he actually had taxed income of only, I don’t know, 10,000 euros, if he can’t justify them, we make the difference, we tax with 16% and we calculate the related accessories for each year. We can not go more than 5 years a day behind them. We respect the general prescription period in case of budget receivables. But I will direct more than half of my ability to control people to individuals, because I will not affect the part of legal entities and Anti-Fraud, which will continue to go against tax evasion. But we will go to these 561,000 people with a cumulative difference of 20 billion euros. We won’t skip anything. We will start from the highest down to the lowest. There will be at least 70 control teams each month that will go and do these assessments. I have the full support of the entire Coalition, of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, because we all agree that this is the last silver bullet that the Tax Office can use in Romania against those who do not understand that they have to pay their taxes and fees, that thye must no longer take any action that violates the law “.