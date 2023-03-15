TeraPlast included in the ROTX index of the Vienna Stock Exchange

TeraPlast shares have been included by the Vienna Stock Exchange in the ROTX EUR index following the review of its composition. The new structure takes effect starting March 20, 2023.

ROTX, launched in 2005, is a capitalization weighted price index, it is comprised of 15 Romanian blue chip stocks, is tradable and is used as a support for structured products and derivatives. The composition of the index is revised quarterly.

” The inclusion of TeraPlast shares in the ROTX EUR index confirms that the visibility of TRP is increasing at regional level, respectively at the Vienna Stock Exchange. We always aim to be an attractive company for shareholders and investors, to communicate transparently and, above all, to cross with minimal impact the times that challenge us. These, together with the attention we pay to implementing the best governance practices, are basic pillars in our relationship with the capital market.” stated Mr. Alexandru Stânean, TeraPlast’s CEO.

In September 2021, TRP shares were also included in the CECE MID CAP index of the Vienna Stock Exchange, part of the CECExt (CECE Extended Index) regional indices family. The company’s shares are also present in the FTSE Russell indices. The retention of TRP shares in the Small Cap and Global All Cap indices was reconfirmed at the semi-annual review in February 2023.