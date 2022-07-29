The 3-month ROBOR index on the brink of reaching 8%

The 3-month ROBOR index, based on which the cost of consumer loans in lei with variable interest is calculated, rose to 7.97% per year on Friday, from 7.85% per year, the previous day, a higher level being registered on February 1, 2010, respectively 8.15%, according to the information published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

At the beginning of this year, the 3-month ROBOR index was 3.02% per annum.

The 6-month index, used in the calculation of interest on mortgage loans in lei with variable interest, increased to 8.08% per annum, from 7.97% per annum, previously, and the 12-month ROBOR reached 8.19 % per annum, up from 8.08% per annum on Thursday.

Regarding the reference index for consumer loans (IRCC), regulated by GEO 19/2019, it is 2.65% per year, being calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily interest rates of interbank transactions from the first quarter of 2022, in increase compared to the one published three months ago, of 1.86%.

In May 2019, GEO 19/2019 entered into force, which modifies the way the rate is calculated for loans in lei with variable interest. Thus, Ordinance 19/2019 established the reference index for consumer loans (IRCC), calculated quarterly exclusively on the basis of interbank transactions.