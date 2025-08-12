The best performing global equity indices in the last decade: Slovenia, NASDAQ 100, Romania

Analysis by Divo Pulitika, Board Member, InterCapital ETF.

Over the last decade, Romania and Slovenia have delivered returns at the very top of the global table, right alongside the NASDAQ 100, but without NASDAQ-style valuations. Slovenia’s SBITOP, the main blue-chip index of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange, is up +498% over 10 years and roughly +53% year-to-date, trading near 11.6x price to earnings ratio, and with a dividend yield around 4.7%. Romania’s BET-TR, the total return version of the Bucharest Exchange Trading index, which includes dividends, has compounded to about +385% over the decade and sits at roughly +28% year-to-date, at 10.7x earnings multiple and a 4.4% dividend yield.

For context, the NASDAQ 100, the U.S. index tracking the largest non-financial companies listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market, with a strong concentration in technology, has delivered a 10-year return of about +436%, but trades at 33x earnings multiple and offers a dividend yield of just 0.7%. The S&P 500 stands near +243% over the same period, at 25x earnings multiple and a 1.2% dividend yield (all data in EUR). In other words, Slovenia and Romania have delivered long-run outcomes comparable to the NASDAQ 100, but with far lower headline multiples and materially higher dividend income.

That valuation gap matters. At 10-12x earnings, the implied expectations embedded in prices for CEE equities are much more modest than for U.S. large-cap tech. At the same time, dividend yields in the 4-5% range provide a tangible contribution to the total return that compounds through cycles. Over ten years, €1,000 invested back in 2015 in Slovenia’s bluechip index and assuming reinvested dividends, would be worth roughly € 6,000 today, in Romania’s BET-TR – about € 4,900, in the NASDAQ 100, about €5,400, and in the S&P 500 – around € 3,400.

Year-to-date dynamics further underline the point. So far, in 2025, Slovenia sits near the top of the global YTD leaderboard, having registered a +53% appreciation (in EUR), while Romania is solidly positive, with the market increasing +28%, both outpacing most developed markets and doing so with index-level P/E ratios that imply room for earnings growth to drive returns rather than relying solely on multiple expansion.

The broader regional context is supportive, not just a two-market story. Czechia’s PX is up about +41% YTD (10-year +326%) at 12.7x earnings and 6.0% dividend yield; Greece’s ASE is near +45% YTD (10-year +290%) at 10.2x and 2.6% yield; Hungary’s BUX is roughly +35% YTD (10-year +259%) at 8.2x and 4.9% yield; Poland’s WIG20 is about +41% YTD (10-year +80%) at 12.8x and 4.4% yield.

In contrast, many Western European equity markets have significantly lagged Eastern Europe in the past decade. For example, Germany’s DAX has returned just over +110% in EUR terms over ten years, France’s CAC 40 about +138%, and the UK’s FTSE 100 roughly +62%. Several factors contribute to this underperformance: slower GDP growth compared to Eastern Europe, heavier weighting toward mature sectors with limited structural growth (such as industrials and traditional financials), demographic pressures, and in some cases, higher structural costs. Eastern European markets, by contrast, have benefited from faster economic convergence with the EU average, higher corporate earnings growth, and more attractive valuations that have left room for both capital appreciation and substantial dividend distributions.

Taken together, regional leadership this year has been broad-based across financials, energy, utilities, and domestically focused names – an exposure profile that complements U.S. tech-centric portfolios rather than duplicating them. For a euro-based investor, framing in EUR terms strips out currency noise and shows the underlying story more clearly: over ten years Slovenia ranks number 1 globally in this dataset, NASDAQ – number two, followed by Romania at number three, while S&P 500 is on the tenth position. Year-to-date Slovenia ranks number three, Romania sits inside the top quintile, while both major U.S. indices are negative in EUR terms.

Investors don’t need to choose between being “all-in” on the U.S. or “all-in” on Romania. For risk management, diversification works best when different markets and sectors complement each other. With minimal effort, Romanian investors can achieve that balance by adding exposure to both domestic and regional leaders through ETFs that track the key indices. On the Bucharest Stock Exchange, two such options are BET-TRN UCITS ETF, which follows the Romanian market, and SBITOP TR UCITS ETF, which tracks Slovenia. Holding both alongside global investments can help spread risk, smooth returns over time, and keep portfolio connected to two of the best-performing markets of the past decade.

Note: All calculations made as of August 7th, 2025 EOB.