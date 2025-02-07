The ECB offers a repo financing line to the BNR

The European Central Bank (ECB) extends the liquidity supply framework arrangement to the National Bank of Romania (BNR) via a repo line until January 31, 2027.
The European Central Bank (ECB) has agreed to renew the liquidity supply framework arrangement for the National Bank of Romania (BNR) through a repo line. The ECB is providing a repo financing line to BNR.
“The European Central Bank (ECB) has agreed to renew the liquidity supply framework arrangement for the National Bank of Romania (BNR) through a repo line.
Liquidity lines aim to prevent funding pressures in international markets and unwanted effects on financial market stability,” stated a BNR press release.
Based on this arrangement, BNR can borrow up to 4.5 billion euros from the ECB. The repo line will be available until January 31, 2027, unless extended.
Under a repo line, the ECB provides liquidity in euros to a foreign central bank in exchange for appropriate collateral to address potential high demand for euros, according to BNR.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002