The ECB offers a repo financing line to the BNR

The European Central Bank (ECB) extends the liquidity supply framework arrangement to the National Bank of Romania (BNR) via a repo line until January 31, 2027.

Liquidity lines aim to prevent funding pressures in international markets and unwanted effects on financial market stability,” stated a BNR press release.

Based on this arrangement, BNR can borrow up to 4.5 billion euros from the ECB. The repo line will be available until January 31, 2027, unless extended.

Under a repo line, the ECB provides liquidity in euros to a foreign central bank in exchange for appropriate collateral to address potential high demand for euros, according to BNR.