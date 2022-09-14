The first high-level Moldova Romania forum contemplates opportunities of the capital market of both countries

The first high-level forum, “Moldova – Romania: Capital Bridges”, dedicated to promoting the opportunities of the capital market of both countries, was held on 13 September in Bucharest. The forum’s agenda for discussion included current international issues, the implementation of policies to develop the investment- and business climate, strengthening the link between the two countries’ capital markets, and good practices to be adopted in light of Moldova’s new status as an EU candidate country. Prime Minister of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita, and her Romanian counterpart, Nicolae Ionel Ciuca, opened the proceedings at the “Moldova–Romania: Capital Bridges” investment forum.

“The Moldova-Romania Capital Bridges forum, where I participated together with the Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, was a good opportunity to reiterate Romania’s active support for the fulfillment of Republic of Moldova’s dream: integration into the European family. In the current geopolitical and economic context, full of challenges for the economies of Romania and Republic of Moldova, we strengthen the bridges that unite us in order to value the opportunities of the two economies. The development of commercial relations and the promotion of investments are essential for the consolidation of the Strategic Partnership and for our mission that will end when we will be able to enjoy together the benefits of EU membership.”, stated Nicolae Ionel Ciuca, Prime Minister of Romania.

“Today’s event is about building bridges – between my country and foreign investors, between the companies in Moldova and the ones from abroad, or between the companies in Moldova, the Romanian capital market, and the ones in Europe. Nevertheless, the most important bridge we have succeeded to build until now is our new level of relationship with the European Union after obtaining the EU candidate country status. The European integration would be the compass that would help us meet the expectations of our citizens and companies that are doing business in our country. We need a more active capital market, we need investments, and our examples come from the Romanian capital market – which has become a gateway to financing for Moldovan businesses, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange – which has clearly proven its potential to be a regional hub, including for Moldovan companies looking for growth capital”, stated Natalia Gavrilita, Prime Minister of Republic of Moldova.

Romania is Moldova’s most important trading partner and the second-biggest investor on the Moldovan market. Over 1500 Romanian companies already have a presence in the Republic of Moldova, and 6640 joint-venture companies with Moldovan equity are registered in Romania. Romania’s capital market is on the radar of an extensive community of international investors, and is included in the FTSE Russell emerging market indices.

“I would like to thank the Bucharest Stock Exchange, WOOD&Co, Raiffeisen Bank International and all our partners for their support in making this important event a reality. It is of a paramount significance for the capital market of both Moldova and Romania. As well, I want to thank the speakers and all the participants for the interest shown in the Republic of Moldova as an investment destination and the opportunities for us by the newly granted EU candidacy status. It is an honor for maib, the largest bank in the Republic of Moldova, to contribute to the support of the country and the banking sector, to attract investors interested in Moldovan business development, supporting the sustainable and continuous growth of the country’s economy.”, stated Giorgi Shagidze, CEO maib.

“Romania has positioned itself as a centre of stability in the region, and is an attractive destination from an investment point of view. It is our conviction that the Romanian experience, both as an EU Member State and an Emerging Market for index providers, is a competitive advantage when it comes to realising the opportunities to attract capital. Where opportunity appears, capital follows, and Romania offers many opportunities for development. “, said Radu Hanga, President of the Board of Directors Bucharest Stock Exchange.

“Romania’s capital market runs according to the highest European standards, offers increased international visibility among investors through its status as an emerging market, and provides an important certification for the companies listed. We already have the first Moldovan company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and are confident that other companies meeting the listing criteria will make their debut on the Romanian market.“, stated Adrian Tanase, CEO of Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The Republic of Moldova is the newest EU-candidate country following the European Council decision of 23 June 2022, and over the coming period the Moldovan authorities aim to attract as many investors as possible to Moldova to participate in developing the country.

The Forum was attended by capital market professionals from both countries along with investors, representatives from international financial institutions, and leaders of top-tier companies that operate in the region. The high-level forum held in Bucharest, “Moldova–Romania: Capital Bridges”, was organised by maib in association with the Bucharest Stock Exchange, WOOD & Company, Raiffeisen Bank International, with the support of AmCham Romania and Romanian Business Leaders.