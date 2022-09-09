Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as Alternative Investment Fund Manager and sole director of Fondul Proprietatea SA (the “Fund”), informed shareholders and investors that the Fund and Hidroelectrica selected the consortium of investment banks in relation to the IPO, which is composed of international, regional, and local investment banks. The role of the selected investment banks in the IPO process is to recommend the optimal structure of the transaction, promote the equity story of Hidroelectrica among local and international investors, place securities in the IPO, as well as assist with the listing process.

On this occasion, Ilinca von Derenthall, Chairperson of the Board of Nominees said: “The appointment of the investment banks is a key milestone, and we are very pleased that it has been reached in connection with Hidroelectrica’s IPO. We firmly believe that the IPO and the subsequent listing of Hidroelectrica will bring significant benefits to the Romanian capital markets and Romania as a whole, as it has great potential to attract significant domestic and foreign investors for the Romanian leading electricity production company, one of the key companies in the Romanian energy sector. We are encouraging all stakeholders to continue their collaboration to ensure that both the IPO and the listing is completed without delay.”

Commenting on this topic, Johan Meyer, CEO of Franklin Templeton Investments Romania, and Portfolio Manager of Fondul Proprietatea said: “The selection of the investment banks marks an important step forward, as part of the preparation for the IPO and listing of Hidroelectrica. We appreciate the stakeholders’ support thus far and look forward to collaborating with the consortium of investment banks as we continue with the preparation process for the IPO and the listing. We hope to be able to complete this landmark transaction as soon as practically possible.”