The largest syndicated loan granted on the local real estate market

Several bank groups in Romania and abroad participated in the largest syndicated credit facility granted on the local real estate market. Worth 410 million euros, the syndicated loan was attracted by real estate developer Iulius company, to support its long-term development plans.

One of the banks is OTP Bank Romania.

“Being part of the largest transaction on the local real estate market reinforces our market position and supports our portfolio consolidation. This financing reflects a healthy market dynamics and the investors’ trust in the local business environment. Such transactions, plans and investment projects confirm the capacity for cooperation in the banking sector in supporting active companies achieving their growth potential”, Gyula Fatér, CEO OTP Bank Romania.

Alongside OTP Bank Romania S.A., the financial institutions involved in the project are Erste Group Bank AG, Banca Comercială Română S.A., Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien AG, OTP Bank Nyrt. The law firm Wolf Theiss was the legal consultant providing the legal framework for the transaction.