The List of Cryptocurrency Scams that You Must Know

Do you invest in cryptocurrency? If so, then you must know about these cryptocurrency scams.

There is no secret that cryptocurrency is gaining massive popularity among the masses. With this rise in cryptocurrency, cyber securities are also getting compromised. Since the crypto market is fully digital, thus it is becoming easy for cybercriminals to get into your computer and scam you. If you’re thinking how it can happen, then let us explain that cryptocurrency uses blockchain technology for operating in the digital financial market sector. And we all know how blockchain technology can restrict the interference of the financial institution or even the government.

Therefore, scammers can use this loophole and take all the hard-earned money of innocent people, especially beginners, who have no idea how the crypto market works and don’t know the details of a cryptocurrency in which they prefer to invest.

On that account, for your safety purpose, we have brought you the list of some common cryptocurrency scams that you must know before you commence with your journey in the crypto market. Also, if you know about these scams, you will be aware, and if anything similar happens to you, then you can save yourself by taking adequate measures.

List of cryptocurrency scams in 21st century

In spite of the security features of blockchain technology, some cybercriminals are doing these scams in the crypto market. Do you know why this is happening? It is because cryptocurrencies are not entirely government regulated, and most cryptocurrency transactions are not reversible. And that is why we are discussing these scams so that you can avoid cryptocurrency scams from the start.

Fake crypto exchange websites

Scamming people via fake websites is one of the most common tricks that hackers use. It is obvious that you need a crypto exchange platform to operate in the crypto market, and with the rise of various crypto exchange websites, it is very tough to differentiate the fake and real websites.

Free giveaway of cryptocurrency

You need to understand one thing first, nothing comes free of cost. And with the rise of price in cryptocurrencies, nobody can afford to do the giveaway. These giveaways are the gateway for scamming people who have no idea about the price fluctuations, the crypto market, and how cryptocurrency works. The scammers make fake accounts of celebrities to do this work, therefore, if you ever see any giveaway of cryptocurrency, immediately report that account.

Some honorable mentions:

Blackmail or extortion cryptocurrency scams

DeFi cryptocurrency rug pulls

Imposter or impersonation cryptocurrency scams

Conclusion

Once your hard-earned money is in the hands of a scammer, there are zero chances to get it back from them. So, remember that prevention against cybercrimes from the start is your best defense against these scammers.