The Ministry of Finance lists three new FIDELIS government bonds issues worth over RON 1bn

The Ministry of Finance attracted RON 872.5mn and EUR 42.1mn, values totaling over RON 1bn, through the sixth primary offer for the sale of FIDELIS government bonds dedicated to the population carried out in the last two years through Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). Thus, the total value of the six rounds of financing carried out in 2020 and 2021 on BVB by the Ministry of Finance exceeds RON 9bn (EUR 1.8bn).

‘During this year, individuals have invested over RON 4.3bn in FIDELIS government bonds, which shows that the program enjoys a high interest, being a saving tool both in RON and EUR. The sustained participation of investors during the fourth issue carried out in 2021 proves the appreciation of this Program, which provides security for investments and is a necessary alternative on the Romanian financial instruments market’, stated Adrian Caciu, Ministry of Finance.

‘The FIDELIS program has already become a reference for the Ministry of Finance, for Bucharest Stock Exchange, but also for Romanians who choose this form of investment. We are glad that the Romanian state has constantly used the capital market for the last two years to obtain a part of its financing. These six offers carried out in the last two years confirm that the Ministry of Finance is a partner of the entire capital market. We have noticed also during this period a growing interest from the private sector in accessing financing through the capital market, both through bonds and shares. The last two years have fully demonstrated that Bucharest Stock Exchange is a viable financing channel, both for the private sector and for the Romanian state’, said Radu Hanga, Bucharest Stock Exchange President.

‘Bucharest Stock Exchange’s mission is to offer as many investment opportunities as possible, for all categories of investors. We are glad that the Ministry of Finance supports us in this endeavor through the FIDELIS program, through which Romanians have access to an investment and saving tool at the same time. The orders placed by the Romanian investors within these six offers in the last two years exceeded the number of 54,000, which proves that the Romanians are open to new ways of saving. We aim to provide investors with as many tools as possible to trade and manage their portfolios, and with the launch of the Central Counterparty the range of such instruments will be further diversified’, said Adrian Tanase, Bucharest Stock Exchange CEO.

The Ministry of Finance carried out the public offer for the sale of Fidelis government bonds for individual investors on Bucharest Stock Exchange between November 18 and December 10, 2021. The offer was carried out with the support of BT Capital Partners (Lead Manager) & Banca Transilvania, Banca Comerciala Romana and BRD – Groupe Societe Generale.

‘In a period of volatility on the local stock market and on external markets, FIDELIS government securities, which are a low-risk instrument, maintain an attractive return and continue to be attractive to investors. The use of these tools for saving and investing becomes an integral part of the retail investor strategy, and easy access to subscription in quarterly offers keeps interest high’, said Daniela Secara, BT Capital Partners CEO.

‘Through the FIDELIS government securities offering, we strengthen our diversified portfolio of investment options and we provide our clients a safe investment alternative. At the heart of all our initiatives we place the well-being of Romanians and encourage them to make smart financial choices, thus investing in government securities is a first step for those who want to diversify their earnings through low-risk solutions’, said Valentin Popovici, BCR Executive Director Financial Markets.

‘The regular issues within FIDELIS Program performed by the Ministry of Finance have already established on the Romanian financial market the instrument with the lowest degree of risk accessible to individual investors, which has a special importance from the perspective of an adequate portfolio management that individuals can implement. The listing of the Tbonds addressed to individual investors on Bucharest Stock Exchange provides the liquidity parameters necessary for securities to become eligible for local investors active on the local financial market, which regularly update its investment decisions’, said Irina Neacsu, Executive Director Corporate Finance BRD – Groupe Société Générale.