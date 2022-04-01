The NBR’s foreign exchange reserves down by EUR 1.7 bln in March

Foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania fell by 1.7 billion euros in March. On 31 March 2022, the National Bank of Romania’s foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR 40,143 million, compared to EUR 41,877 million on 28 February 2022, says a central bank press release.

During the month, the following flows were recorded:

EUR 2,915 million worth of inflows representing: changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves with the NBR; inflows into the Ministry of Finance’s accounts; inflows into the European Commission’s account and other;

EUR 4,649 million worth of outflows representing: changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves with the NBR; interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt and other.

The gold stock remained steady at 103.6 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to EUR 5,772 million.

On 31 March 2022, Romania’s international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at EUR 45,915 million, compared to EUR 47,548 million on 28 February 2022.

During April 2022, the payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to approximately EUR 365 million.