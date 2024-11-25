The management of Exim Banca Românească will be ensured for the next four years by Traian Halalai as executive president, Lidia Stan – executive vice president responsible for retail activity/CFO, Cătălin Pârvu – executive vice president responsible for corporate and treasury activity and Codin Năstase – executive vice president responsible for internal control activity/CRO, following today’s decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders.

At the same time, the General Meeting of Shareholders also decided to complete the structure of the bank’s Board of Directors (BoD) with the non-executive component, namely Andrei Răzvan Micu – non-executive member and president of the BoD and Nina Puiu, Cristi Marcel Spulbăr, Dragoş Graţian Popa and George Liviu Maha – independent non-executive members. The nominations for the new management of the bank are to be submitted to the National Bank of Romania for authorization.

Traian Halalai, nominated for a new term at the bank’s helm, took over the management of EximBank in November 2012, when the bank was ranked 21st in the top banks in Romania by assets under management. The strategic and operational decisions, as well as the actions taken over time, allowed the bank to perform and strengthen its position on the market, becoming one of the most valuable Romanian companies and entering the Top 10 largest banks by assets.

In December 2022, the bank completed the merger by absorption between EximBank, as the absorbing company, and Banca Românească, as the absorbed company, changing its name to Exim Banca Românească. The merger represented a premiere on the Romanian banking market, being the first time in the history of banking when a state-owned bank took over a private bank, also marking the entry into the retail banking segment of a new player, strong and ready to contribute to the diversification of banking offers and, at the same time, allowing the increase in the share of Romanian capital in the banking industry.

Currently, Exim Banca Românească occupies the eighth position in the ranking of banks in Romania by assets under management and continues to evolve in conditions of efficiency and profitability, ensuring sustainable business growth. Thus, in the first ten months of this year, Exim Banca Românească recorded an increase in operating income by 21% compared to the same period last year, also accounting for a 12% increase in net profit.

Exim Banca Românească is a universal bank whose majority shareholder is the Romanian state, which holds, through the Ministry of Public Finance, 98.86% of the share capital, the remaining shares being held by minority shareholders, individuals and legal entities – 1.14%.