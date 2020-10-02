The Romanian state auctions bitcoins seized in a criminal case

The National Agency for the Management of Seized Assets (ANABI) has announced, as a first, that it is putting up for auction bitcoins – Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) , which have been seized in a fraud case. The auction was required by the ruling pronounced by the Prosecutor’s Office upon Ploiesti Court.



Anyone willing to take part in the auction will have to register on the ANABI’s online auction platform.

“Taking into account the nature of the moveable property put up for auction, the successful tenderer will have to inform the Agency, to proceed with the transfer, about the BTC and ETH public addresses associated to a virtual currency trading platform. The platform must belong to a legal entity that should subdue to the legislative norms of operating the state financial instruments where it is registered as legal entity. At the same time, the platform must have have a “KYC – know your customer” procedure of registering users and to observe procedures and domestic and foreign standards on prevention and countering money laundering”, says ANABI in a press release.