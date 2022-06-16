Twispay receives Visa Principal Membership

Financial institution Capital Financial Services S.A., which operates under the Twispay brand, announces that it has been accepted as principal member of the Visa payment scheme, an extremely important recognition that will allow it to develop its activity both in the card issuing area and on the payment acceptance area of ​​Visa cards. Thus, Twispay strengthens its position on the international market, offering its clients complete services that now include both the issuance of Visa cards in the European Economic Area and the payment acceptance of Visa card transactions.

“Twispay currently enjoys all Visa licenses, both issuing and accepting, valid throughout the European Economic Area, which confirms that we are a trusted, internationally recognized financial institution. The new capabilities give us a high level of autonomy, as we can serve our customers directly, which translates into a fast and efficient enrollment process and a significantly better response time. In this way, we are able to successfully relate to a dynamic market, constantly developing new, innovative products.”, said Augustin Dobre, CEO of Twispay.

The extension of the partnership with Visa comes with a number of other benefits for Capital Financial Services. The principal member status means that the financial institution based in Romania no longer depends on the sponsorship of intermediate financial institutions, which gives it control over the infrastructure and, implicitly, over the services and the degree of customer satisfaction.

The partnership development process was a complex one, which included an important component of AML / KYC (Anti-money laundering / Know Your Customer). As required by Visa’s standards and regulations, Capital Financial Services has undergone an audit process that has taken into account its operational, anti-fraud, anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing policies, systems and procedures and the company’s business plans. The whole procedure ended in 2022.

“At Twispay, our goal is to bring together traditional and digital financial solutions, and strengthening our partnership with Visa, one of the world’s leaders in digital payments, allows us to provide efficient services for both merchants and end users.”, added Augustin Dobre.