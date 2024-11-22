UniCredit Bank announces the successful completion of a new issue of corporate bonds in lei (senior, unsecured) with a maturity of 5 years and a fixed annual coupon of 7.67%. Through the offer carried out on November 19, 2024 and addressed exclusively to qualified investors, the bank took 750 million lei, an amount significantly higher than the initial target amount of 550 million lei. For UniCredit Bank, it is the largest bond issue completed on the local market.

Mihaela Lupu, CEO of UniCredit Bank: “We are delighted with the success of this issue, which reflects the great confidence that investors have in the financial soundness and long-term development strategy of UniCredit Bank. It is the third consecutive year that we have successfully completed a bond issue on the Romanian capital market, thus proving once again our firm commitment to contribute to the development of the capital market in Romania and to become a constant presence as an issuer. The amount issued allows us to continue offering innovative financing solutions to our customers.”

The issue is to be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in the next period and, together with the other two issues completed in 2022 and 2023, contributes to the fulfillment of our plan to diversify our funding sources and, at the same time, facilitates access to financing for the bank’s clients.

The intermediary of this bond issue was Alpha Bank Romania, and the Clifford Chance Badea law firm provided the legal consultancy.