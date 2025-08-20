The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) officially welcomed UniCredit Bank today as a Participant in its trading system during an event at the BVB headquarters.

Effective August 15, 2025, UniCredit Bank, one of Romania’s leading financial institutions, became a Participant in the BVB trading system. Following its merger with Alpha Bank Romania, UniCredit Bank assumed all capital market investment services previously offered by Alpha Bank. The bank will also continue distributing Fidelis government bonds through its nationwide branch network.

“We are thrilled to mark this milestone, following the successful merger with Alpha Bank Romania and the takeover of capital market investment services. As a Participant on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, UniCredit Bank will provide institutional investors with direct access to the Romanian capital market. Our clients will be able to invest in locally listed companies and bonds, supporting the growth of Romania’s capital market,” said Mihaela Lupu, CEO of UniCredit Bank.

“We are pleased to welcome UniCredit Bank, a key player in Romania’s banking sector, to our trading system. We are confident that the expertise and professionalism of the UniCredit Bank team will contribute to the sustainable development of the BVB and foster a dynamic trading environment for both investors and companies seeking capital,” stated Remus Vulpescu, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

With this move, UniCredit Bank joins the network of financial investment service providers, credit institutions, and investment firms operating as Participants in the BVB trading system. The full list of Participants on both the BVB Main Market and Multilateral Trading System is available on bvb.ro.

Alpha Bank Romania became part of the UniCredit Group on November 4, 2024, with the merger officially completed on August 15, 2025.

UniCredit Bank has been active in the capital market since 2013 as a bond issuer, with five bond issues to date. Two issues, from 2013 and 2017, have matured, while three remain tradable: UCB27 and UCB28, listed in 2023, and UCB29, listed at the end of 2024. The total value of UniCredit Bank bonds currently trading on the BVB amounts to RON 1.7 billion.