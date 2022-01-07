UniCredit Bank names new First Executive Vice President

Feza Tan began her term as First Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors of UniCredit Bank following the green light of the National Bank of Romania.

Feza Tan has a career of almost 30 years in the banking system and an important managerial experience, holding the position of CEO of UniCredit Bank Serbia since 2018.

“I am honored to take over the mandate of First Executive Vice President within UniCredit Romania, a solid bank with a very good position on the Romanian market. I believe that my entire experience is an asset that will help me contribute to the growth and value creation plans for our clients and I am looking forward to continuing, together with the UniCredit Romania team, to build ”.

Feza started her career at Yapi Kredi Bank in Turkey in 1993, in the position of Management Trainee in the Corporate Lending structure, becoming, after two years, an analyst in the Corporate Lending structure. In 1997, Feza was appointed Corporate and Project Finance Underwriting Manager, leading the first project finance team in Turkey. From 2001, she became Head of Corporate and Commercial Credit Underwriting, and from 2009 she took over the position of Head of Corporate and Commercial Credit, which she held until 2013, when she was appointed Head of Corporate and Investment Banking and a member of Directorate. Feza also held positions on the Credit Committee, the Audit Committees and the Supervisory Board for leasing and factoring entities, as well as for three foreign subsidiaries of Yapi Kredi. She has a degree in economics and a program in Risk Management from Manchester Business School.