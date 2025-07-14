UniCredit Bank S.A. announces that, effective August 15, 2025, it will take over all capital market investment services currently provided by Alpha Bank Romania S.A. As part of this transition, UniCredit Bank will continue the distribution of Fidelis government bonds under the same service framework.

From August 18, 2025, the AlphaTrade platform will be rebranded as UCBrokerage and will be accessible directly via UniCredit Bank’s official website at www.unicredit.ro.

Between August 15 and 17, 2025, the migration process will be carried out to transfer client portfolios, products, and services from Alpha Bank Romania to UniCredit Bank. Investment accounts and financial instruments held by clients will be available starting August 18, 2025, with no changes to the current commercial terms.

Aurelian Mihăilescu, Director of Financial Markets and Treasury at UniCredit Bank, stated:

“We are committed to ensuring the swift availability of capital market investment services during the transfer from Alpha Bank Romania to UniCredit Bank. Clients may experience limited access to certain products or features between August 15 and 17, so we recommend completing urgent transactions beforehand to avoid inconveniences. We assure all clients that we are making every effort to minimize the impact of this transfer.”

Investment account IBANs associated with Alpha Bank Romania will be valid for deposits and withdrawals until August 14, 2025. Customers will be notified via official communication channels about the new IBAN codes effective August 18, 2025. Additionally, an IBAN converter will be available at www.unicredit.ro/alphabank. Continuous customer support is offered via phone at 021 200 1060–1064 and email at [email protected].

UniCredit Bank will also maintain the distribution of Fidelis government bonds across its branch network following the merger completion.

Since November 4, 2024, Alpha Bank Romania has been part of the UniCredit Group. The official merger is planned for August 15, 2025, after which UniCredit Bank will operate as a unified, stronger financial institution. Former Alpha Bank Romania clients will benefit from enhanced financial expertise, a broader branch and ATM network, and cutting-edge banking technology.