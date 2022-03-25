Vista Bank arranged syndicated loan of EUR 22 M for Premier Energy Group

Vista Bank arranged a EUR 22 million Syndicated Loan for Premier Energy Group, one of the fastest growing energy and power infrastructure holdings in Southeastern Europe and the 3rd largest distributor and supplier of natural gas in the Romanian market. The syndicate of Lenders is made up of VISTA BANK, as mandated arranger, agent, security agent and account Bank, and Lender, CREDIT AGRICOLE ROMANIA and VISTA Leasing as Lenders.

The facility will be used for the refinancing of a loan pertaining to the acquisition of a wind farm with a capacity of 34,5MW located in Stejaru, Tulcea, previously owned and operated by Enercon GmbH.

The add-on to the Premier Energy Group of Ecoenergia SRL is part of the Group’s focus on the European Green Deal initiatives and UN Sustainable Development Goals with clear ESG guidelines and policies in place.

The main business lines of Premier Energy Group are on the one hand, the generation, distribution and supply of electricity in Republic of Moldova and on the other hand, the distribution and supply of natural gas in Romania.

As part of the group’s expansion policy, Premier Energy is targeting renewables (wind, photovoltaic and gas to power) both in Romania and the neighbouring countries – Bulgaria, Greece, Croatia, with an aim to add to its portfolio 300-500 MW of renewables in the following years.

In Romania, Premier Energy Group controls through its vehicle Ligatne Limited, the 3rd largest distributor and supplier of natural gas, with over 450 employees