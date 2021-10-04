Vista Bank clients can use more than 500 Euronet ATMs in Romania

Vista Bank and Euronet Worldwide, Inc. announce a partnership through which Vista Bank clients benefit from access to the Euronet network of over 500 ATMs in Romania, under the same cost conditions as at the bank’s own ATMs.

At the same time, the two companies agreed on the gradual integration, in the coming months, of Vista Bank ATMs in the Euronet network.

Thus, individual and legal entities clients can use their Vista Bank cards, with no additional cost, at any Euronet ATM in the country, to perform cash withdrawals, balance queries, change and unlock PIN code. Another advantage for clients are the value-added services offered by Euronet, such as mobile top-up or Paysafecard vouchers.

Georgios Athanasopoulos, CEO of Vista Bank: “The partnership with Euronet allows us to be even closer to our clients, to whom we now offer a significantly expanded, country-wide network of ATMs. Thus, customers enjoy more comfort in accessing personal funds, under the same financial and high-security conditions as in the bank’s own network. It is a new step we take to improve our customers’ experience, after the latest developments in digitization and our business proposal update – a new generation of Internet and Mobile Banking applications, personalized account packages, joining the national system of instant payments.”

“We are excited with our new partnership with Vista Bank and the further expansion of our ATM Network Participation program in Romania. This new agreement proves the strategy of enabling accessibility to our ATM networks in the countries that we operate to the benefit of partner banks and their customers” said Daniela Isaila, General Manager of Euronet Romania. “Vista Bank customers will enjoy an extended ATM network and innovative services, supporting further the Bank plans for a new digital customer experience. New ATM models are emerging across Europe and we are confident that this trend will further accelerate. We have the technology, the resources, the knowledge and a solid value proposition that places us in the forefront of payments development, combining the physical and the digital world of payments.”