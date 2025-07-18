Vista Bank has completed the acquisition of the total number of shares in Alpha Leasing Romania (which also holds 100% of Alpha Insurance Brokerage (Romania)) owned by Alpha Bank S.A. and Alpha International Holdings S.M.S.A. (100% subsidiary of Alpha Bank S.A.), having obtained the required approvals from the Romanian Competition Council.

Mr. Georgios Athanasopoulos, Chief Executive Officer of Vista Bank says: “The acquisition of Alpha Leasing in Romania will further strengthen our position in the Romanian leasing market, allowing us to better serve our customers and capitalize on the expertise of our colleagues. We sincerely appreciate the responsiveness and professionalism demonstrated by the representatives of Alpha Bank S.A. and Alpha International Holdings S.M.S.A. throughout this transaction.”

PWC and David & Baias provided tax & legal advice for this transaction.

Vista Bank is operating in Romania since 1998 through a network of 35 branches and 5 Business Centers providing a full range of products and services to local and international clients.