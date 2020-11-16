Vodafone Romania reports lower service revenue

Vodafone Romania announces the key performance indicators for the quarter ended September 30th, 2020, as reported today by Vodafone Group Plc.

Vodafone Romania continue to deliver good performance despite the challenging context in the quarter ended September 30th, 2020.

The Service Revenue is at EURO 195.1 million and continues to be stable on quarterly evolution. The reported service revenues compared to the same period of last year is bellow – 2.3%.

Vodafone Romania customer base reached 10.798.349 at September 30th, 2020.

Murielle Lorilloux, CEO Vodafone Romania, stated: “In the past quarter, we have focused even more on contributing to reducing the digital divide which has dramatic consequences in key areas like education that can be seen now so clearly with the pandemic context we are facing. Every pupil must have access to the necessary tools so that they can benefit from digital education and we are committed to make this possible. Much effort is required, but I believe that if we act together we can achieve great things. Our support for education has extended across several initiatives in the last few months. Through “Together we leave no kid behind” campaign, we have managed to reach an amount close to Euro 200,000, with the support of Vodafone Romania Foundation that doubled the donations raised. These funds are being used for new beneficiaries of the “School in a box” educational program, who will thus have tablets and connectivity services enabling them to continue to learn. In parallel, we have continued to extend the “School in a Box” program to more schools in rural areas, by developing connectivity solutions, as well as by providing equipment and learning solutions for students and teachers. Also, we will provide more than 100,000 tablets with connectivity services within the auction launched by the Ministry of Education.

In this quarter we have reached a new milestone on our journey of becoming a fully convergent player on the market by launching the innovative Vodafone TV service and new offers of convergent services. Now, Romanians have the possibility to enjoy the most extensive linear TV grid and the most comprehensive video on demand library using the first 4K STB on the market. Customers can benefit from seamless connectivity throughout devices, which ensures users flexibility and a true multi-screen experience and advanced features that allows them to choose when and where to watch their favorite programs or to control the content they watch, including live TV shows.

We will continue our mission to contribute to the development of a digital Romania and create a better-connected and more resilient future. I personally consider that everyone, from companies, up to authorities, has to continue to act with determination to overpass this pandemic crisis and to work together to reconstruct Romania”.