Weak Q2 Economic Growth: Up Just 0.3% Year-on-Year

In the first 6 months of the year, the total growth was 0.3%, after in the second quarter the Romanian economy suffered a painful 0.3%, just like in the first quarter. With inflation of almost 8% (continually increasing due to the fiscal reform packages), with a public debt of 999 billion lei (the equivalent of 55.8% of the Gross Domestic Product), this growth announced by the National Institute of Statistics can be felt as a recession in fact.

Technically, a recession is defined as a decline in GDP for two consecutive quarters.

The combination of weak economic growth and high inflation is dangerous because it reflects the phenomenon of “stagflation”: rising prices without sufficient economic development. Stagflation reduces real incomes, increases poverty, and can lead to higher unemployment.

The figure announced on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) is not a surprise—both the Governor of the National Bank of Romania and macroeconomists had estimated that we would see weak growth, if not an outright recession, in the coming period.

However, INS has revised several data points.

Following the revision of the unadjusted series by including the GDP estimate for the second quarter of 2025 in the quarterly series, the seasonally adjusted series was recalculated, and the volume indices were revised compared to the second provisional version of GDP for the first quarter of 2025, published in Press Release no. 175 on July 10, 2025, as follows:

Q1 2024 results, compared to Q4 2023, were revised from 99.8% to 99.9%;

Q2 2024 results, compared to Q1 2024, were revised from 100.3% to 99.8%;

Q3 2024 results, compared to Q2 2024, were revised from 99.8% to 100.3%;

Q4 2024 results, compared to Q3 2024, were revised from 100.5% to 100.4%;

Q1 2025 results, compared to Q4 2024, were revised from 100.0% to 100.1%.