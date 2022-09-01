What taxes are imposed on online casino winnings?

Currently, the Romanian authorities regulate not only online casino operators in the country, but also players. Thus, the National Gambling Office provides all its players with a safe and legal experience to enjoy when playing online. However, it is important to note that as a result of these games, subsequent winnings can be collected, which fall under the jurisdiction of these authorities. This means that any winnings that occur must comply with certain rules regarding their taxation.

In the case of online casino games, different tax rates are stipulated, depending on the funcție de valoarea câștigurilor. Certain taxes are also imposed when depositing on such platforms. In these cases, it is important that each player is informed about them.

Earnings-related tax credits

When a person wants to gamble, it is also important to consider the online vs. offline casino question – what to choose. In the case of online casinos, there are several criteria and aspects to consider in order to make choice. The current legislation in Romania provides for a set of applicable taxes, depending on the total amount of winnings accumulated in online casinos. This withholding is also called withholding tax. When you want to withdraw these winnings, the online tax is calculated in stages. This tax is imposed not only by the ONJN but also by the ANAF. For each withdrawal, the tax is calculated as follows:

First threshold. This applies to withdrawals not exceeding RON 66,750. For amounts falling under the first threshold, the tax rate is 1%, applied to the entire amount withdrawn. For example, a player who has withdrawn a total of RON 30,000 over the course of a year is subject to a tax of RON 300.

Second threshold. In the case of this threshold, the taxable amounts range from RON 66 750 to RON 445 000. The second tax threshold imposes more conditions, so the player will have to pay a fixed tax of RON 667.5, which is 1% of the minimum threshold. For any winnings above that threshold, the player will pay an additional 16% tax. Thus, if the winnings amount to RON 100,000, the taxes will be RON 667.5 and 16% of RON 100,000 equals RON 16,000. In this example, the taxes would total RON 16,667.5.

Third threshold. The third and final threshold for taxing gains falls for amounts exceeding RON 445,000. In the case of these amounts, the tax applied is 25%, plus a flat-rate tax of RON 61,187.5.

Income declaration to ANAF

Before the introduction of market rules, Romanian players had to declare and file every year with ANAF. Every winning accumulated during the year had to be entered in this declaration, which was of course derived from activity on the platform of a legal online casino operator. Once filed, ANAF calculated the tax percentage and tax amount by sending a tax ruling to the player’s home address. The document sent included not only the total amount of tax but also the deadline by which it had to be declared.

This procedure was extremely complicated and required numerous visits to ANAF to declare winnings. In addition to the trips, legal procedures had to be considered, i.e., filling out paperwork, which required additional information. Fortunately, as of 2018, and March 22 to be exact, ANAF introduced withholding taxation. With this law, both online casino operators and players benefited. Thus, when the tax was withheld, winnings were automatically taxed and the rest of the money was directly transferred to the player’s account.

Although online casino users no longer need to travel to ANAF to declare, winnings are still taxed and declared. Thus, every legal operator in Romania personally declares winnings accumulated by players and submits the necessary taxes to ANAF.

Deposit fee

In addition to taxes on players’ final winnings, ONJN has introduced another tax from 2019, according to Romanian law. This is called the vice tax in the case study and applies to deposits made at online casinos. This tax was approved and quickly enacted to encourage responsible and moderate gambling. For example, for a deposit of 200 RON, the fee will be 4 RON, leaving 196 RON in the player’s gaming account after the fee is paid. This fee is also automatically transferred to the account of the National Treasury and does not require the player to make a special account.

Regardless of the type of deposit made by casino users, it is important to note that this fee is automatically applied. Thus, regardless of whether the deposit is made by Visa/Mastercard credit or debit card or e-wallet, a 2% commission will be withheld in any case.

Of course, there are also certain fees applied by banking companies, such as when using applications like Skrill, Paysafecard, or Neteller. Some casinos charge a service fee for this. There are also some operators who only allow deposits from bank cards for certain bonuses on the platform. Fortunately, in Romania, most players prefer to deposit with a credit or debit card, thus taking advantage of all online casino services.

Conclusion

Gambling taxes are important because they ultimately contribute to the state budget. For a gambler who has collected a larger amount, it is advisable that they know which tax threshold they fall under. Although for the first threshold the tax is not high, it increases with the amount of the winnings. Fortunately, legislation has changed over time, with authorities such as the ONJN imposing more favorable conditions for players, thus saving them trips to the ANAF. In conclusion, for more information on these taxes, you can also consult the official ONJN page.