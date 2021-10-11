Economic super reformer Romania matters for the Eurozone

At 288 Billion $ GDP Romania is the 2nd largest new EU economy next only to big Poland with 625 Billion. And contrary to the political issues Romania faced since 2012 with the Socialist misruling the state, the Romanian economy is booming relentlessly since 2009 recovery from GFC fuelled by 16% flat tax from January 2005 and it helped that Romania learned from USA tax cuts and despite the Socialist being in power Romania cut income tax from flat 16 to perfect 10%

So Romania is first time ever in history richer than Russia in GDP capita at 12.000$ and catching up to Central European prosperity levels in the 2020 if and here is the big if, if Romania joins the Eurozone now and not at end of decade. Romania economy before COVID has already red-hot booming, there was no worker to be found in Romania for the booming automotive sector and first time in history Romania started to attract significant numbers of labor from non-EU countries. Given the major loss of work force in 1990s desperate Romanians leaving the disaster Communist Romania left behind, same in 2000s when Romania was included to NATO and EU and later the EU Labor Market, this is quite historic that Romania is now importing work force and many Romanians return from UK and EU finding attractive opportunities back home. Romania is a major success of EU. Stop smearing Romania, if please blame the corrupt Socialists now anyhow in opposition.

Sadly Romania is discriminated against the rich Western EU

The rejection of the Eurozone membership by the EU and ECB is a major discrimination against Romania. It is not that Romania is not ready as some claim. Romania has only 50% debt to GDP –post COVID! Greece is at 210%. All other criteria are technically, irrelevant or so far from reality inside the Eurozone that imposing them on Romania is simple discriminatory.

Romania fulfills all key criteria but is not allowed in OECD, not allowed in Schengen, not allowed in USA visa waiver program and not allowed in Eurozone. Croatia is allowed, late but it seems now for sure by 2024 in Schengen, US Visa Waiver and OECD and the Eurozone while Romania is denied access to the Euro and free travel. Klaus Ioannis was denied the EU Council President, but got the Aachen Karls Price for consolation. To be very clear, pro Europeans run Romania since 2020 and so the excuse of Romania being run the corrupt Socialist is not valid. The bleak reality is clear and open Anti Romanian discrimination.

It is our Western European prejudices and discrimination Romania bashing and blaming in German and Austrian politics and media that keeps Romania in the 2nd level of EU membership and the good, clean Croatians, where we in Germany and Austria spend our holidays and have invested in holiday home, overtake the Romanians, fellow Europeans with a bit of more sun burnt faces and in the xenophobic media frenzy of post 2015 Central Europe perceived as people who better stay where they are. So instead of freedom of movement for all EU citizens are fund a Agency against Discrimination but keep on building internal barriers against Romanians, to please the voters of AFD and FPOe. Shame on us.

The Euro for Romania would help Romanians and the EU

Romanians SMEs and consumer would benefits vastly from faster convergence but the EU itself would benefit by the next big economy joining the Eurozone. So the argument that something must be wrong with the Euro, as Eastern Europeans are reluctant to join would be defeated once Romania joins and maybe Poland would think twice to delay further? And the global role of the Euro which many in Brussels and Frankfurt dream of might be taken more serious in Beijing and DC, Moscow and New Delhi with Romania joining the Eurozone. And Romania in the Eurozone would make the potential EU offer to Serbia to adopt the Euro for recognition of Kosovo much more credible and Romania could recognize Kosovo as well in one big sweeping peace deal for the Balkans. Romania in the Eurozone in this Mandate by 2024 together would make decision makers in Budapest think twice to reject the Euro and the opposition in Poland, Hungary and Czech Republic would have a excellent platform to topple the 3 populist Euro rejecters keeping their people hostage. And Romania joining the Eurozone would support the strategy for Moldova and Ukraine, and Georgia to adopt the Euro as currency to bypass the resistance by some in EU and united Eastern Europe with the EU by the usage of the common currency. And it would benefit the EU investors dominating the Romanian economy. And it would help EU if Romania would reach Central Europe levels of prosperity end of 2020s.

Romania to join the Eurozone in 2023 ?



Yes Moldova adopt the Euro. Moldova has a pro EU President and Government now and we in EU have no concrete EU future nor a NATO future to offer for the pro Europeans now governing in Chisinau now. And do we want to lose them again to Russia by rejecting them? And the Euro for Romania, inside the Eurozone and Moldova adopting the Euro unilateral same as Montenegro and Kosovo would unite both countries economically and pave the way for Moldova to join NATO and EU later in 2020s. So Romania join Eurozone and support Moldova to adopt the Euro parallel to you joining the Eurozone.

75% of Romanians want the Euro – sadly they do not matter for EU and ECB

Romanians want to join the Euro zone but German, Dutch, French and Austrian elites pandering for the lowest sentiments of the populace whipped up by their populist xenophobic fringes delay and reject Romania again and again and we all get hurt by less opportunity in a fractured European Union, internally divided and making a confused impression on rest of the World wondering what is wrong inside the European Union in which some members reject the Euro and some are rejected by the others and honestly one can excuse Beijing, Moscow and New Delhi, Ankara and the Taliban when they really do not care what the EU says or wants and when we only get a fatherly smile from the leader of the free World in Washington when the adults the room have to take responsibility for the big issues the world is facing and the adolescents can not agree on the basics back at home.