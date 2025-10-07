World Bank Downgrades Romania’s Economic Growth Forecasts

The World Bank revises downwards the forecasts for the evolution of the Romanian economy until 2027. The Romanian economy will register an advance of only 0.4% this year, compared to a level of 1.3% forecast in June.

Also, in both 2026 and 2027, Romania’s GDP growth is expected to be 0.6 percentage points lower than estimated in June, at 1.3% and 1.9% respectively. According to the international financial institution, consumption growth in Romania is expected to slow to around 1.1% this year, from 5%, on average, in the period 2000-2024, as fiscal consolidation puts pressure on spending and inflation remains high.

The World Bank notes that retail sales volume grew by just 3.1% in the January-July period of this year, compared to almost 9% in 2024, and new car registrations in Romania fell by 22% in the first half of the year. The World Bank also notes that Romania, with a fiscal deficit that exceeded 9% of GDP last year, has introduced a fiscal consolidation package that combines spending measures, such as freezing public wages and pensions, with higher taxes.

According to the organization’s estimates, Romania’s fiscal deficit is expected to fall below 6% of GDP by 2026. At the level of the Europe and Central Asia (ECA) region, the World Bank estimates that regional GDP will grow by 2.4% in real terms this year, down from 3.7% in 2024, mainly due to a slower pace of expansion in the Russian Federation. Excluding Russia, which accounts for about 40% of the region’s output, growth is likely to remain almost unchanged, at around 3.3% this year and next.

“Developing economies in the region need to undertake bold reforms to translate resilience into stronger growth in productivity, output, and jobs that fit with the region’s shifting demographics and capitalize on their natural advantages,” said Antonella Bassani, World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia. “It is important for countries to strengthen their private sectors, improve education, and connect better internationally, regionally, and domestically, while attracting more private capital. The region’s challenge is to increase job opportunities and transform low-skill jobs into high quality employment.”

In a special focus on jobs, the report finds that investing in infrastructure, improving the business environment and mobilizing private capital will be critical to jumpstarting productivity.

Countries need to begin by investing in the foundation for jobs – physical and human infrastructure. Improving the quality of education, particularly vocational and higher education, is also necessary. There is still untapped potential among women and young people, who are underrepresented in the labor force.

The region has created significant jobs over the last decades, yet slowing growth, lagging productivity and weak reform momentum are amplifying job challenges. While employment in ECA has increased by 12 percent over the last 15 years, particularly in services which now account for more than half of jobs, the report finds that most opportunities have been in relatively low-skilled jobs with limited earning potential.

Demographic headwinds threaten labor market resilience: the working-age population is projected to decrease by 17 million over the next decades, a decline concentrated in Eastern and Central Europe and the Western Balkans. In Central Asia and Türkiye, the working-age population will grow, putting a different kind of pressure on the labor market. Structural impediments limit ECA’s potential, such as the abundance of small firms that rarely scale up, undeveloped credit and venture finance markets, underperforming education and training systems, subdued competition, and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that dampen business dynamism and market efficiency.

“Each country can tailor its approach to best use its assets – human talent, physical infrastructure, institutions, and natural resources,” said Ivailo Izvorski, World Bank Chief Economist for Europe and Central Asia. “Expanding job opportunities can benefit nearly all workers as different industries require different skillsets. Focusing on these areas gives policymakers a real chance to tackle the jobs challenge and generate growth.”