Fine imposed by the Competition Council on a major food distributor annulled

Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen (NNDKP) successfully represented a major local food distributor in connection with the annulment of the contravention fine imposed by the Competition Council following an investigation initiated in 2009 for alleged anti-competitive agreements between several distributors and retailers operating in the domestic food sales market.

The court validated the arguments raised by NNDKP concerning the unlawfulness of the Competition Council’s decision. The case involved resolving multiple sensitive competition law and civil procedure law matters, as well as binding rulings of the Court of Justice of the European Union and the Constitutional Court.

The NNDKP team representing the client in this dispute was led by Sorina Olaru (Partner) and included Daniela Savin (Managing Associate) and Andreea Ciubotaru (Associate), from the Dispute Resolution practice, as well as Anca Diaconu (Partner), from the firm’s Competition, State Aid and EU law practice.

“We are very happy that the court’s decision is favourable to our client. This reflects our perseverance in pursuing and proving the appropriate legal theses as well as the strength of our team’s legal arguments and validates our client’s commitment to comply with the applicable legal rules. The client’s confidence in our ability to represent the company in a complex dispute in such an important industry was matched by the constant and tireless efforts of the colleagues who contributed to the success of the case, whom I thank and congratulate once again”, declared Sorina Olaru, NNDKP Partner.