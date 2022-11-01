Finland-based tire manufacturer Nokian relocates its factory from Russia to Romania

The Finnish manufacturer Nokian Tyres will invest 650 million euros to build a tire factory in Oradea, writes Reuters. The company has exited the Russian market and wants to make up for losses there. The factory will produce car tires and series production should start in the first months of 2025.

Construction is expected to kick off in the first months of 2023 and the first tires, as part of test production, will roll off the assembly lines in the second part of 2024.

“In the third quarter of 2022 we focused on the company’s development plans without Russia. Today we are happy to announce that we will invest 650 million euros in a new factory in Oradea”, says the company, in its quarterly report, on November 1.

The annual capacity will be 6 million tires, with the possibility to expand the capacity. Nokian had an annual production capacity of 17 million tires in Russia.