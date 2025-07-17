First U.S. State to Open Economic Office in Romania

Arizona is set to become the first U.S. state to establish an economic representation in Romania, with the state legislature making its first funding allocation for the Bucharest office.

The announcement was made Thursday by the Embassy of Romania in the United States, which stated that in the recently adopted budget for the 2026 fiscal year (October 2025 – September 2026), Arizona allocated $125,000 for the opening of the new office in Bucharest. The regional commercial office in Romania will also serve Eastern Europe and the Western Balkans.

“The decision of the State of Arizona to open a trade office in our country is a strong signal of confidence in the economic potential of Romania and our region. I am convinced that this initiative will strengthen trade relations, boost innovation, and bring our business communities closer together, contributing to the development of a sustainable economic relationship between Romania and the United States,” said Andrei Muraru, Romania’s Ambassador to the United States.

Arizona’s economic offices are responsible for providing trade and export assistance to Arizona-based companies; conducting market research; identifying sales partners, distributors, end buyers, or users; facilitating connections between companies and between businesses and public authorities; and supporting Arizona trade delegations attending fairs and commercial expos.

Currently, Arizona has commercial offices in Mexico (Mexico City, Chihuahua, Guanajuato), Israel (Tel Aviv), Germany (Frankfurt), South Korea (Seoul), and Taipei.